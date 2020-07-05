Binder is India’s first self publishing platform that enables photographers and artists to make their books online using the Binder Editor. One can order single, or multiple printed copies of their book. All Binder photo-books are printed on matte, Italian paper, and are bound into hardcover books.

The platform is the first of its kind in the Eastern market, where self-publishing, especially for quality photo-books is a tough task. One has to know complex software to design their book or hire a designer. Then look for a printer who will be able to print a single copy in high quality.

Soon after their launch in 2019, the platform has enabled several hundred self-publishers who have created books of their choice using templates available on the site. These templates are minimalist and easy to customise, and range from professional portfolios, recipe journals, and motorcycle diaries, to premium wedding books.

Shubhojit Chatterjee, the founder of the platform, who is a photographer-turned-publisher of art books, has conveyed that “Ultimately, the idea is to make publishing easy and available to everyone, so that no potentially good book goes unpublished”.

The platform was founded in order to enable self-publishers to conveniently create, publish and sell their books online. Taking the idea to its next phase, Binder Photo-books is in preparation to launch their online store. The founder stresses that “the purpose of the platform is to seamlessly connect Indian visual artists to the global market. Creators should be able to monetise their work by reaching out to a world marketplace for photo-books, zines, and archival prints”.

What is the target market?

There are several reasons people buy photo-books. There are some who collect them to have a piece of their favourite artists because they may not be able to afford the original artwork. Others collect these visual delights to make them part of their coveted bookshelves. Many visual artists also buy photo-books to draw inspiration from.

How does one start to sell their work in the store?

You can begin by creating your photo-book online using Binder. Then you can place an order for a single book or multiple copies and subsequently contact the store to put up your work. There are, however, guidelines that the store will impose as to which books can be put up for sale. As far as pricing is concerned, margins will be negotiated, wherein the creator shall gain the maximum benefit from the sale. Creators can promote their published books to their followers on social media, while the store will be promoted online on a global scale.

When will the store open?

The store is scheduled to open sometime in July 2020. It will sell photo-books and other artworks published by beginners, as well as established names. People on Instagram and other visually savvy social media platforms will be able to purchase these products directly, without having to visit the online store.