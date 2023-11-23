Mumbai, November 23: In November 2023, many premium cars have been introduced in India, including Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Sedan, while others, like the Lamborghini Revuelto, will launch on December 5, 2023. The EV segment has yet to see some fresh models that would provide a better range with the latest features and specifications. Now, customers are shifting to EVs, considering the future of transportation.

Tesla will soon enter the Indian market, announce its first model, and quickly start manufacturing. The entry of Tesla Automotive Company may change the EV market in the coming years. It may also boost innovation in the segment, offering competitive features, specifications and range. Here's the list of EVs to launch in India soon. Tesla To Enter India Next Year With Its First Car, Likely To Set Up Manufacturing Plant in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu: Reports.

List of Upcoming EVs To Launch in India:

In India, many EV models are expected to launch soon from companies like Tata, Kia, Toyota, and Mahindra. In the coming months, new brand models like BYD Seal and Ola Electric Sedan are expected to launch, but there has yet to be a confirmation from the company about the date. Here is the list of the most anticipated electronic vehicles in India. Elon Musk on X Says ‘Cybertrucks Are on Their Way to Tesla Stores in North America’.

Tata Punch EV and Tata Altroz EV: Tata has proven that making affordable electric cars is possible for customers. Tata Motors has already launched its popular Tata Nexon EV with an extended range of 325 to 465km. The 2023 Tata Tiago EV also offers customers a 250 to 315km range. Now, Tata Punch EV and Tata Altroz EV are expected to be new cars in the EV segment provided by Tata.

Mahindra XUV E8: Mahindra is expected to introduce its new EV car called "Mahindra XUV E8" in India soon. The new vehicle is expected to have a fresh look with a traditional design and will likely be at Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW i3: This new EV car from BMW will likely launch in December 2023. The BMW i3 is rumoured to be a compact car with high performance and up to 200-300kms range per charge.

BYD Seal: BYD auto has been present in India since 2007, working with smartphone makers for batteries. In November 2022, BYD introduced its Atto 3 Electric SUV in India, and deliveries were victorious in six major cities: Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi. The company is expected to introduce its new car, "BYD Seal" in India.

Besides these cars, there will be new announces of Tesla's first car launch in India and other announcements next year. In India, the EV market is likely to see increased customer demand. In 2024, Tata Motors will also announce their most awaited models, the Tata Safari EV and Tata Harrier EV.

