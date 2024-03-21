New Delhi, March 21: BMW has introduced its new electric vehicle (EV), the BMW iX xDrive50 in India. The BMW iX xDrive50 is a luxury EV with the latest innovation from the company. The iX xDrive50 comes with a high-end option for electric vehicle enthusiasts that offers advanced technology and premium features.

As per a report of English Jagran, BMW has launched its latest electric SUV, the BMW iX xDrive50, in India. The iX xDrive50 model will arrive as a completely built unit (CBU) in India. The BMW iX xDrive50 is expected to compete with the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-Tron and Porsche Taycan in the luxury EV segment. MG Cyberster Electric Sportscar Unveiled in India: Check Design, Specifications and Features.

BMW iX xDrive50 Specifications and Features

The BMW iX xDrive50 boasts a dual-battery setup with a combined capacity of 111.5kWh, which offers a driving range of 635 KM on a single charge. The EV SUV comes with two electric motors that deliver a combined output of 515bhp and a peak torque of 765Nm. These specifications allow the iX xDrive50 to accelerate from 0 to 100 KM in 4.6 seconds. The EV SUV comes with xDrive50 technology. In comparison, the BMW iX xDrive40 variant has a single motor producing 321bhp and 630Nm of torque. The iX xDrive40 is powered by a 76.6kWh battery pack and, offer a range of 414 KM and can accelerate from 0-100 KM in 3.1 seconds. Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport and Volkswagen Taigun GT Line Introduced in India: Check Specifications and Features.

The BMW iX xDrive50 is available in five different colours, which include Aventurine Red, Phytonic Blue, Mineral White, Black Sapphire and Oxide Grey. There is another option that includes the BMW Individual Storm Bay Metallic colour. The BMW iX xDrive50 is priced at Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom) and the xDrive40 is available at Rs 1.20 crore (ex-showroom).

