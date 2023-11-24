Mumbai, November 24: BMW Motorrad has introduced new BMW R 12 and and BMW R 12 nineT motorcycles featuring lighter frames and good specifications. The new bike models have been introduced with many new features and design upgrades. BMW Motorrad calls the BMW R 12 the "New 1,170 cc Classic Roadster" and the BMW R 12 nineT "Cruiser successors to the R nineT". BMW will launch these new motorcycles in Q1 of 2024.

BMW introduced its first R nineT in 2013, and now the new motorcycle combines the classic bike design with modern features and technology, offering better customisation and other benefits. The new BMW R 12 and BMW R 12 nineT have been significantly upgraded compared to the previous models. The company has introduced a powerful engine, design, frame, suspension, and the latest features and technology. Here are the features and specifications of the new motorcycles from BMW. Yamaha R3, Yamaha MT-03 Launch on December 15: From Specifications to Expected Price, Here’s Everything To Know About New Yamaha Sports Bikes.

2024 BMW R 12 and BMW R 12 nineT Unveiled:

Distinguished looks but united by lifestyle. 🤝​ Our new R 12 family comes with two new models — and 1.170 cc — that satisfy all your needs.​#BMWR12 — easily accessible​ ➡️ https://t.co/iFbVUYPVJS BMW #R12nineT — simply classic​ ➡️ https://t.co/1o1jurWQXy#MakeLifeARide pic.twitter.com/XA9A5nGOIn — BMWMotorrad (@BMWMotorrad) November 23, 2023

2024 BMW R 12 and BMW R 12 nineT Features and Specifications:

The 2024 models BMW R 12 and BMW R 12 nineT come with twin-cylinder air/oil-cooled 1,170cc engines that generate significant power and torque. The BMW R 12 generates 95hp at 6,500rpm and the 81 lb-ft at 6,000rpm. The R 12 nineT model offers a maximum of 109hp power at 7,000 rpm and 85 lb-ft at 6,500 rpm. The bikes come with a six-speed transmission along with a drive shaft.

Both R 12 and R 12 nineT have 4-piston monobloc black callipers radially mounted, steel flex brake lines, and finally, they offer floating 310mm brake discs. These bikes feature upside-down telescopic 45mm front forks, but they are available with full customisation on the R 12 nineT model. The model. The R 12 and R 12 nineT has a front bike featuring twin 310mm discs, and the rear wheel has a 265mm disc brake with a two-piston floating caliper. Besides these features, the bike offers many more, like riding modes, traction control, USB-C port, and more. The company provides the riders with Optional Digital Display and Optional Hill Start Assist Pro features on the bikes. Revolt Motors To Unveil New Shade for Its Electric Bike RV400, Know More Details Here.

The Digital Display option replaces the round instruments with a 3.5-inch micro TFT display. On the display, the rider can see information like speed, selected gear, mode, and other details. The bikes also offer powerful LED lighting, and the company provides optional adaptive Headlights Pro for the customers. It ensures a tremendous night-riding experience for the customers. Soon, the company will announce more details about the new BMW R 12 and BMW R 12 nineT models and even disclose the price for Canada or the United States.

