New Delhi, January 31: In January 2024, many automobile companies launched new cars with powerful features, latest tech upgrades and modern design. From Rolls Royce to Citroen and Mercedes, many automobile companies have kick-started this year with many hopeful launches in upcoming months. However, many expected cars were not launched in January as per the rumours, which might launch in February, March or sometimes in 2024.

In January 2024, the Hyundai Creta 2024 was launched with a robust and premium design, the Land Rover Discovery Sports with luxury design and features, the Tata Punch EV with up to 315km to 412km range, the Mahindra XUV700 with new features and interiors, and Range Rover Evoque with luxury features and Citroen C3 Aircross with automatic transmission. All the models offered something unique for the segment, keeping in mind the customers and next-generation upgrades. Now, check out the list of upcoming new cars in February 2024. Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Coupe Facelift Launched in India; Know Design Upgrades, Specifications, Features and Price Details.

List of Cars To Launch in February 2024

In February 2024, the most expected cars include Volvo EX90, Mahindra XUV300 facelift, Toyota Taisor, Lexus UX 300E, Kia KA4 Carnival, Renault Duster 2024, Tata Blackbird, Tata Avinya, Hyundai Creta N Line, Tata Tiago and Tigor launch date. Some car models are confirmed to launch next month, while some are only expected without company confirmation. Mahindra Thar Five Door Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Price, Design, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Mahindra SUV.

Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor: After launching the Tata Punch EV, Tata Motors announced the launch of the Tata Tiago iCNG and Tata Tigor iCNG models in India. The company also opened booking these cars from January 24. The company said that these would be India’s first AMT CNG cars. The Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor are expected to be launched at Rs 6.55 lakh and Rs 7.80 lakh, respectively.

Tata Blackbird: Tata Blackbird is a highly anticipated car expected to launch with an 1199.0cc engine and is likely to launch in both petrol and diesel variants. The vehicle is expected to launch between Rs 10 to 16.5 lakh, according to a post by Hindustan Times Auto.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Hyundai is expected to launch in February 2024; however, some reports say the car will launch on February 19. The price of this SUV is expected to launch around Rs 17.50 lakh. The company has not announced any official date for its new Creta N Line.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift: Expected to be launched in February 2024, the Mahindra XUV300 facelift has improved design and features. The XUV300 facelift price is expected to be around Rs 9 to 11 lakh.

Apart from the above list, other car launches are expected next month. These models include the Tata Tiago And Tiago NRG CNG AMT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Lexus UV 300E, Kia KA4 Carnival, Volvo EX90, Mahindra Five Door Thar and Renault Duster 2024. Besides these cars, the long-awaited Force Gurkha 5 Door, Tata Altroz Racer, Renault Arkana and many other vehicles may also be launched in February. However, the companies have yet to confirm the official launch dates of these cars.

