New Delhi, August 1: New car models always draw attention from the potential car buyers, and hence, the carmakers are always on their toes to offer new, enhanced and feature-rich vehicles to cater to the changing needs of the Indian consumers. The current month will also witness the launch of a new armada of cars in the fast paced Indian car market.

There are a couple of confirmed upcoming car launches in August 2023, while many more are expected. Let’s take a quick look at these upcoming hot machines on wheels coming our way.

New Car Launches in India in August 2023: Confirmed & Expected

Mercedes Benz GLC

The new 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC is confirmed to launch on August 9. The Mercedes GLC 300 (petrol) and the GLC 220d will get AWD as standard and with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The new GLC will be larger than the current model and will flaunt an evolutionary contemporary styling aside from a range of new tech and features. Tesla Begins New Email Campaign for Full Self-Driving Transfer.

Audi Q8 e-tron

Luxury auto major Audi is readying up its Q8 e-tron to launch in the fast growing electric vehicle (EV) market of India on August 18. The Audi Q8 e-tron is essentially the facelift version of the e-tron SUV with a fancier nomenclature. The new Q8 e-tron will come in both SUV and Sportback body-types. While the e-SUV will come with two battery size options and an EV range of up to 600km.

Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo is likely to launch the C40 Recharge in India soon. The Volvo C40 Recharge is essentially the coupe avatar of the XC40 Recharge SUV, but with enhanced tech package. The C40 Recharge is expected to get a 78 kWh battery pack with an expected range of 530 kilometres, with standard AWD system and fast charging technology. It is supposed to be packed to the brim with premium features including ADAS tech pacjage. It is likely to cost around Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom) and rival the likes of the BMW i4, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

Toyota Rumion

The Maruti Ertiga based Toyota Rumion MPV is expected to launch in our market in August. The spawn from the Toyota-Suzuki partnership is expected to look quite similar to the Ertiga, albeit some front façade changes and individualistic appeal, a likely different interior colour scheme and new alloys apart from different badging. The Toyota Rumion would get the same powertrain as that of the Ertiga and offer same set of features and may be a few extras. It is likely to be tagged at around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). Uber Driver Involved in First-Ever Deadly Autonomous Crash in US Sentenced to 3 Years’ Probation.

Tata Punch CNG

Expanding its CNG Tata Motors is expected to launch the CNG version of its popular Punch micro-SUV empowered with the same ‘twin cylinder’ tech as that of the Altroz iCNG. The Punch CNG will be offering more space and a practical cargo area, thanks to its innovative cylinder setup. The Punch CNG is also expected to come with new added features, including a sunroof.

Mahindra XUV e8

The Mahindra XUV e8 is expected to be unveiled on August 15, with much fanfare. The Mahindra XUV e8 is essentially the electric version of the XUV700. The XUV e8 is expected to resemble closely its flamboyant ICE avatar, but with EV specific styling changes. The EV is also expected to offer some additional features and is likely to cost around Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen C3 Aircross

French carmaker Citroen is expected to expand its India portfolio with its C3 Aircross compact SUV, which will be the brand fourth offering in the country. The Citroen C3 Aircross SUV would come in 5- and 7-seater configurations. The SUV will be based on the C-Cubed platform and will get powered by the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2023 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).