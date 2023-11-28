Mumbai, November 28: In November, many automobile and motorcycle companies launched their most anticipated vehicles in India and worldwide. Some automobile companies were expected to launch their models this month, but unfortunately, they did not announce them. So, the vehicles may probably be launched in December 2023. Next month, new models of motorcycles and cars will be launched with new design upgrades, specifications, and the latest features.

Some of the companies have already announced their new bikes and car models to launch in December like Lamborghini with the confirmed launch of its car and Yamaha confirmed to launch its bikes; the rest are expected or rumoured to launch next month. The spotted vehicles like the 2024 Renault Duster, Volkswagen's upcoming EVs and other models are not confirmed. They will likely launch in 2024 along with Safari EV, Harrier EV, and Tesla Cybertruck or other models in 2025. Car Launches in November 2023: From Mercedes-AMG C43 and Toyota Glanza Sports To Tata Punch EV, Know Details About Upcoming Cars.

List of Cars Likely to Launch in December 2023:

In December, many new car models are expected to launch, but only a few companies have confirmed launches. The list below includes the car models with their expected launch dates. Some automobile companies have yet to confirm the official dates of their new car and bike models. New Bikes Launching in November 2023: From Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 to Harley-Davidson EDT600R Electric Bike, Know Launch Dates, Expected Price, and Specifications.

Lamborghini Revuelto, Confirmed to launch on December 6

Lexus LM, Expected to Launch on December 2

Tata Punch, Expected to Launch in December

Renault Arkana, Expected to Launch on December 5

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Expected in December

Lexus UX is expected to Launch in December

Mercedes-Benz EQA, Expected Launch on December 5

MG 3, Expected to Launch in December

Audi A3 2023, Expected Launch on December 15

Force Gurkha 5 Door, Expected in December

BMW M3, Expected to Launch on December 14

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, Expected on December 14

MG Baojun 510, Expected on December 15

Tata Altroz Racer, Expected on December 20

Toyota Innova Crysta 2.4 G 8 STR, Expected on December 15

BMW X6, Expected to Launch on December 25

List of Bikes Likely to Launch in December 2023:

Yamaha R3 and Yamaha MT-03, Confirmed To Launch on December 15

Suzuki SV 650, Expected

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Expected in December

Aprilia 457, Expected in December

New Yamaha YZF R3, Expected Launch in December

Husqvarna Norden 901, Expected on December

Royal Enfield Hunter 450, Expected on December 20

Yamaha XSR155, Expected on December 22

Yezdi Roadking, Expected on December 4

Kinetic e-Luna, Expected Launch in December

Benelli 752 S, Expected in December

Honda Rebel 1100, Expected To Launch in December

Honda PCX 125 (Scooter), Expected to Launch in December

Honda Activa 7G, Expected in December

Kawasaki Versys X-300, Launch Expected in December.

According to many websites, other cars and bikes will likely launch in December 2023; however, the automobile companies have yet to confirm their dates. The new cars and bikes launching in India may include the powerful specifications, cutting-edge technology and fresh design upgrades. According to multiple sources, the launch of these vehicles will likely be announced in December.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2023 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).