New Delhi, June 16: ChatGPT AI chatbot is more than a celebrity in the tch world, and even though now it has competition and the initial huge buzz have settled, its success remains unparalleled. Now that Mercedes-Benz plans to integrate ChatGPT in its cars, this AI chatbot is set to see the world riding in some most popular luxury cars in the world.

Mercedes-Benz has announced that some US drivers could power their luxury Merc vehicles with OpenAI’s ChatGPT as part of a test program that’s set to commence on June 16. Mercedes is planning to include the power of ChatGPT into its commendable MBUX infotainment system, and hence, starting the test run. Toyota Plans EV With Solid-State Battery To Offer 1,200 km Range and a Full Charges in Just 10 Minutes.

As per reports, Microsoft backed ChatGPT is compatible with around 900,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles which come with the MBUX infotainment system. The German luxury auto behemoth said that ChatGPT will be download over the air after the drivers opting for the test program use voice command or via a Mercedes app. The test for the successful ChatGPT run on the MBUX system will be conducted for three months, during which the company will study how the AI chatbot is being used by the drivers, and the positives and negatives of the tech on the drive experience.

Mercedes-Benz has revealed that the use of ChatGPT would make its car system's virtual assistant sound more natural and also would let drivers ask questions beyond destination information and navigation. Hyundai Exter SUV’s Interior Details Revealed Officially Ahead of July Launch; Here’s All Key Details.

ChatGPT sems to be going places with its human-like conversation skills, which hasn’t been achieved by other similar in-car voice command features including Amazon’s Alexa, which has been installed many cars. Microsoft seems to be on its way to make more incredible probits owing to its wise decision of investing in ChatGPT maker, OpenAI.

Coming back to Mercedes, the German luxury auto giant has said in a press release that with the integration of ChatGPT in the MBUX system, the drivers will not only be able to use voice commands with the phrase "Hey Mercedes," but would also be able to hold life-like conversations with their cars, which would offer a more engaged and satisfying drive experience.

Post the findings from this test program on ChatGPT, Mercedes-Benz plans to add similar artificial intelligence tech to other global markets including other languages. The automaker added that the voice data collected in the test program will be stored, anonymized and studied in Mercedes cloud system.

However, Mercedes is not the only car major willing to adopt ChatGPT for its cars, as General Motors has also expressed earlier this year that it is exploring the possibilities of using ChatGPT in its vehicles in association with Microsoft.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2023 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).