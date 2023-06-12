New Delhi, June 12: Citroen C3 is currently priced in India from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 8.92 lakh, ex-showroom. Next month, these prices will be hiked by up to Rs 17,500, depending on trims.

The popular hatchback comes in three trim levels: Live, Feel and Shine. You can choose from naturally-aspirated petrol variants and Turbo petrol variants. Honda Dio H-Smart Top-End Variant Launched, Bookings Underway; All Key Expected Details Inside.

The Citroen C3 is priced at Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 7.87 lakh (ex-showroom) for the naturally-aspirated petrol variants. On the other hand, the turbo petrol variants are available at Rs 8.28 lakh to Rs 8.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

Now, the company has announced a new price hike (up to Rs 17,500, depending on the variant). The new prices will apply from July 1.

Citroen C3 Specifications

The popular hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that offers 81 bhp of power and 115 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine produces 109 bhp of power and 190 Nm of torque. It comes with 6-speed MT.

The Citroen C3 comes with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 35 connected car features, a height-adjustable driver seat, day/night IRVM, a digitised instrument cluster, fog lamps, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering-mounted audio controls, four-speaker sound system. Maruti Suzuki India Launches Alto K10 Based Tour H1 for Commercial Segment at Rs 4.8 Lakh.

Safety features on the car include dual front airbags, a reversing camera, front seat belt reminders, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. The turbo variants also come with electronic stability programme (ESP) and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) features.

