Legal regulation over finance is a most cogent utilitarian theory- and an instrumental international law body mechanism- yet it is in reality is quite difficult to widely establish and maintain.

Such is the elusive quest of the Office Of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) internationally, especially in regards to the control of international trade with foreign countries under U.S. scrutiny.

What prevents most of these important governing bodies from enacting complete legal regulations is the ignorant or perhaps even witting support of financial institutions who back actors in their transgressions of regulations.

A salient example has recently arisen in Venezuela, which has been one of the most monitored nations since Nicolás Maduro's authoritarian regime triggered an OFAC crackdown on its PdVSA department, which controls the country's foreign trade of Oil.

Specifically, as of January 2019, U.S. Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin determined that the PdVSA would be subject to U.S. sanctions. All property and interests in property of PdVSA subject to U.S. jurisdiction would be blocked, the only exceptions coming little more than a year later when in April 2020, OFAC began to allow transactions necessary for the maintenance of “essential operations” or the “wind down of operations” through December 1, 2020. In this singular amendment, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned two subsidiaries of the Russian state-controlled Rosneft Oil Company for facilitating Venezuelan oil exports and four shipping companies for transporting Venezuelan oil (https://fas.org/sgp/crs/row/IF10715.pdf).

Yet, although these regulations are widely known amongst the oil trading business community and the financial institutions that back them, numerous red flags visible to any onlooker have appeared that warrant scrutiny.

Amongst them have been the highly documented travel activities of four Greek tankers- the Mt. Aurora Borealis, the Mt. Mercury, the Mt. Ragnar renamed St Marcella, and the Cape Bella V.- owned by the Edge Maritime company registered out of Piraeus and being represented by Greek Shipping executive Vassilis Bacolitsas.

A simple look at the vessel tracking website www.marinetraffic.com (amongst many others) shows that the Cape Bella V., for instance, just left Venezuela. Others of the ships, such as the St. Marcella have also been confirmed ferrying between Venezuelan ports and Rio Hana, Dominican Republic.

For whom are these tankers transporting oil and under what sanctions or exemption documents are they allowed to carry out their trade routes?

Such are already the questions whistleblowers are asking and there is no doubt that the financial institutions or parties on whose behalf these vessels are acting will come under scrutiny.

Deutsche Bank, for instance, was fined $631 million dollars for their involvement in previous schemes that transgressed international regulatory policy that were connected to money launderin. Do the same questions need to be posed here?

With such troubling consequences for the parties involved, why would there be such overt, easily traceable violations of OFAC law?

These troubling questions need to be further examined if we are going to start closing the gap between financial regulation in theory and practice on a blanket basis (without having to rely on the piecemeal court fines).

One potential regulatory solution would entail financial institutions themselves taking the initiative to exert cross compliance in order to establish a fair playing field and bridge government regulation to standard operating procedures.

Either way, there is an urgent need for compliance reform at the institutional level so we can weed out bad actors and so that government policies attain an the effect they were designed for.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 11:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).