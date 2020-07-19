Credit repair companies can improve your credit score, especially if your damaged credit history feels like too much to tackle alone. These companies will review your credit reports and work to remove negative information. This may include negotiating with your creditors, as well as, disputing inaccuracies with the credit bureaus. As the negative marks disappear, your credit scores will improve.

Credit repair companies typically charge a fee to improve your credit score. According to research, most companies charge first work fee, ranging from $21 to $149. After that, you can expect to pay $21 to $149 per month. It may take up to six months or longer to improve your credit score, depending on your situation.

Knowing where to get help when your credit scores have taken a dive, either from financial missteps or plain old neglect, is very important. We’ve picked some of the best credit companies on the market right now to explore below:

CMJ Credit Repair Services, LLC

Many who have joined this company’s credit repair program enjoy a more personalized experience indicative of family owned businesses, yet receive the service and professionalism expected of a large corporation. This Tampa, Florida based company is hands-on with clients and offers a $297 Initial Fee for Credit Audit, Analysis and Document Processing and charges $197 a month for disputing to three bureaus.

For more information contact cmjcreditrepairservices@gmail.com .

Credit Boosters USA

This New York state based credit repair company was started by an immigrant to help individuals, families and businesses achieve their maximum possible credit scores. Using the law to correct credit report errors coupled with credit consulting, Credit Boosters achieves desired results for clients. Credit Boosters mission is to helping as many people boost their credit scores as possible. Owner, JR Jimenez, is the author of the upcoming book, "The Book on Boosting Credit: An Insider's Guide to A High Credit Score." Credit Boosters charges $149 for a credit analysis and $99 monthly. The first 100 readers to mention this article will receive a waiver of Credit Boosters’ credit analysis fee and a reduction of their monthly fee to $1.oo for the first month of service.

For more information: www.creditboostersusa.com

Credit Boss Financial Services

This credit repair company knows the overwhelming feelings and frustrations of living with bad credit. Credit Boss has succeeded helping thousands repair, build and understand how to leverage credit to live the life they deserve. If you're looking for a company to listen to your credit challenges and financial needs, and fight to turn your bad credit into excellent credit, call Credit Boss. First work fee is $189. For more information contact creditboss88@gmail.com.

Credit Leap Gurus

This Las Vegas, Nevada based credit repair company offers client’s expertise, efficiency, and transparency in the credit repair process. Credit Leap Gurus offer’s a money back guarantee. Low first work fee of $149. For more information visit www.creditleapgurus.com .

Credit SMARTS

Credit SMARTS is home of the $1 Veteran enrollment. This Veteran-founded credit repair agency was started to help fellow Veterans improve their credit scores. Credit SMARTS’ owner knew from personal experience the negative impact of credit, and recognized the need to become an credit education expert to better serve the Phoenix, Arizona veteran and civilian communities. Credit SMARTS provides clients a list of steps, that when followed, gives clients the upper hand. First work fee is $99 for civilians and $1 for veterans. For more information visit www.sosmartcredit.com.

Credit Up 24-7

Realizes each client has different needs and offers free one-on-one consultations with their experienced credit advisors. Credit Up provides excellent customer service with quick responses to our client’s questions, personalized plans for each client and free credit monitoring with service. This Ontario, California based credit repair company introduces clients to second chance creditors to aid with rebuilding credit so clients can restore their purchasing power and qualify for financing with low interest rates. First work fee is $199. For more information: www.creditup247.com.

Dreams2Reality Credit Repair

This Fort Worth, Texes based credit repair company’s mission is to educate the young and old about the importance of credit and how it works. Dreams2Reality Credit Repair teaches clients that with financial literacy skills and a budget, their dreams can become reality. The credit repair company factually disputes negative items on credit reports, and educates clients how to build positive credit. First work fee is $149 and $89 per month. For more info visit: www.dreams2reality.info

Elevation Credit LLC

Founder, Arneedia, learned the importance of credit from her grandmother. In Arneedia’s early 20’s, she was unable to qualify for a car loan. It was her grandmother's “nearly perfect” credit that helped Arneedia drive off the auto lot with no down payment and a loan with a low interest rate. Arneedia’s goal with her Miami, Florida based credit repair company is to educate others on the power of credit, like her grandmother did for her. First work fee is $149. For more information visit www.elevationcreditllc.com .

FICOfinesse

Founded 4 years ago, FICOfinesse is one of Brooklyn’s most rapidly growing credit restoration companies. FICOfinesses’ Executive Director, Hannibal Collins, is on a fervent mission to teach Financial Literacy to the community. He has taught at churches, schools, on Business panels, at women’s empowerment events and more.

Collins' passionate enthusiasm results in an amazing culture enjoyed by employees and clients. This credit repair organization has helped customers qualify for home and vehicle lows with low interest rates, start LLC’s, purchase investment properties, earn credit card rewards and triple their credit card limits. First work fee is a low $21.

For more information visit www.ficofinesse@gmail.com .

Fit & Fancy Finances