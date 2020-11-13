Diwali, the festival of lights is celebrated with great joy across the country. This special period of the year is considered very auspicious to bring new things at home, and people are very particular about the same. We often see people taking deliveries of new cars, bikes, bringing home new televisions and various other electronic devices during this festive season. Banking on the buying sentiments of the Indian consumers, several carmakers have announced big offers during Diwali 2020. Here are the best discount offers you can avail of this Diwali on cars. Dhanteras 2020: Get Discounts of Up to Rs 11,000 on Bajaj Platina, Pulsar, Hero Splendor, Honda Unicorn, TVS Apache & Other Motorcycles.

Mahindra Alturas G4 (Photo Credits; Mahindra)

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Mahindra is offering discounts of up to Rs 3.06 lakh on its cars. The Diwali benefits include Rs 2.4 lakh cash benefit and Rs 50,000 for exchanging your old car. Moreover, a corporate discount of Rs 15,000 is also available for buyers. In addition to the Flagship SUV, the Indian car manufacturer is also giving massive benefits on XUV300, XUV500, Bolero, Scorpio, Marazzo and KUV100.

Another carmaker providing big discounts on its cars is Kia Motors India. The South Korean company is giving up to Rs 2.5 lakh on the Carnival MPV. The Premium and Prestige trims get benefits of up to Rs. 2.50 lakh while Limousine trim is offered with up to Rs. 1.92 lakh. It includes a 3-year maintenance package along with Rs 80K exchange bonus, corporate discount and rear-seat entertainment. No discounts offered on Sonet and Seltos cars.

Kia Carnival (Photo Credits; KIa Motors)

Jeep India has also brought some exciting deals for its popular, Compass SUV. The Jeep Compass Longitude Plus can be bought with festive discounts of up to Rs 1.8 lakh. It consists of cash benefits and exchange bonus.

Jeep Compass (Photo Credits: Jeep)

Tata Motors is another carmaker that is looking to attract buyers with an extensive list of benefits offered on its cars. Other than the Dark edition models, Tata Harrier SUV gets discount of Rs 80,000 including 25,000 cash bonus, Rs 15,000 corporate scheme and Rs 40,000 exchange bonus. Additionally, Tiago, Tigor and Nexon cars are listed with attractive benefits this Diwali.

Tata Harrier (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

Select Honda dealers across the country have announced lucrative deals on the cars. The Civic diesel is listed with a cash discount of Rs 2.5 lakh. However, the petrol model gets 1 lakh cash discount. Other Honda cars available with offers are Jazz, WR-V, Amaze and all-new City.

Maruti S-Cross (Photo Credits: Maruti Suzuki India)

India’s leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India is also attractive deals for customers this festive period. Some dealers are offering Diwali benefits on Maruti S-Cross. The S-Cross Sigma petrol variant gets a discount of Rs 68,000, inclusive of Rs 37,000 accessories pack, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs 11,000 corporate benefit.

