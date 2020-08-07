“I don´t believe in predicting the future. I believe in helping to create it.” –Pilati affirms.

He might be known as a trusted advisor to some of the wealthiest individuals in the world and a skillful power broker but Dr. Patrick Pilati is, at his core a humanist. His life´s work has been devoted to the creation of wealth – not only financial, but intellectual, academic and motivational as well – his unique leadership style is widely regarded as the secret ingredient behind countless large scale economic, technological and geopolitical agreements.

Dr. Pilati serves as the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Luxury Horse (formerly Castro 17 Holding) an innovative and ambitious vehicle – soon to be listed in the Luxembourg stock exchange – to systematically monetize alternative entertainment industries such as horse racing on a global scale.

But beyond his countless business accolades, Patrick finds joy in philanthropy. Stemming from a lineage of noteworthy figures – including Pilati´s great grandfather who discovered Zanzibar – his commitment to giving back is palpable. His latest humanitarian achievement is the UHURU Healthcare initiative, precisely in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

The €1.5B state of the art medical center will have 400 beds and Pilati has secured a large scale partnership with IBM Healthcare which will further empower this heartfelt initiative. But Patick´s vision expands far beyond the present, he is passionate about creating the future.

Through his strategic involvement in cutting edge ventures and thanks to his multiple advisory roles within leading companies across wealth management, artificial intelligence, electronic sports, alternative healthcare solutions and ultra high net worth consulting, Pilati has become a modern trendsetter amongst the global elite.

“When executives and entrepreneurs approach me for guidance, I always keep in mind that their trust is priceless. As an advisor, board member and public speaker I have learned to empower people as a way to help them reach their utmost potential.” –Patrick affirms.

In the midst of far-reaching global economic turbulence, select global leaders turn to experts like Dr. Patrick Pilati for advice, and people like him have a reputation for delivering.