Dubai Business Mogul Asad Ravjani Keen to Collaborate With Brands to Raise Awareness About Coronavirus

With the rapid growth of technology, no business can avoid the importance of social media to sustain in the market. In today’s time, the users spend most of their time on their smartphones and tablets surfing the internet and exploring different social media platforms. Understanding the need for it, Asad Ravjani aka Lucky believes that leveraging social media builds brand awareness and helps in growing network in the digital domain. The self-made millionaire is the founder and CEO of Gaba Group.

The dynamic entrepreneur has got a following of more than 1.5 million on Instagram. He is gradually growing and connecting to a lot of people through the social media platform. “Building a strong presence on social media is a must for every entrepreneur to stay in competition with the contemporaries. To let people know who you are and what your business is all about, it is extremely important to bring comprehensive strategy in place”, said Lucky. His company Gaba Group has got various businesses like gold & diamonds, agriculture export, mines & minerals, information technology and luxury hotels.

Born in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, he has got a trading and manufacturing hub at Jebel Ali in Dubai. The posts on his social media define his lavish lifestyle. With tremendous hard work and endless efforts, Lucky has got the best of everything in life. A plush home at Burj Khalifa and cars like Range Rover, Bentley and Rolls Royce are few of many things which Ravjani is proud of. Earlier when the entrepreneur was asked on why he shows off his luxuries, he said, “It’s very simple. If you have it, why won’t you flaunt it? Luxuries have become a part of my life and I am proud that it has become my lifestyle now.”

In the phase of lockdown due to COVID-19 crisis, Asad Ravjani is working most of the time being at home. Besides this, the Dubai business mogul is also exploring several social media platforms. According to him, at this time, people can try doing different things which they could not do earlier. Apart from being an entrepreneur, Mr Ravjani is also an influencer who gives an insight into his splendid lifestyle on Instagram. He is very keen to collaborate with brands and create awareness about the ongoing epidemic all over the world.