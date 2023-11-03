Mumbai, November 3: Ducati Motors unveiled its new Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono with its new looks and design. The new Hypermotard 698 Mono from Ducati is the first single-cylinder road-going Supermotard which is lightweight and agile. According to Ducati, its latest motorcycle derives the characteristics and "desmodromic" system from the Superquarto Mono.

The Superquarto Mono is a single-cylinder engine and the latest addition to the Ducati engines. The Italian motorcycle manufacturer says, "Mono derives from the engine of the 1299 Panigale." Ducati further states that the single-cylinder engine can achieve higher rotation speed and provide the highest power in the segment. Here are all the details of the new Ducati motorcycle. Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro, Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro Launched in India: Check Price, Specificaitons and Other Details of 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Duo.

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Unveiled:

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Specifications and Features:

The new Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono delivers remarkable performance with its single-cylinder engine. Ducati says the limiter is set at 10,250rpm rotation speed, which no other bike can achieve. The motorcycle provides maximum power of 77.5hp at 9,750rpm and 63Nm peak torque at 8,000rpm. The oil change for this bike is scheduled every 15,000 kilometres, and the valve clearance is checked every 30,000 kilometres. As per reports, the motorcycle offers these riding modes: Sports, Road, Wet and Urban and three power modes: Low, Mid, and High.

The seat height of this motorcycle is kept at 904mm - 889mm with a low seat accessory. The weight of the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono without fuel is just 151kg. The bike has an aggressive, simple, compact look with clean and well-finished surfaces. The high seat and high fenders offer a more refined look to the bike. According to the official Ducati post on Instagram, the bike will also be available in a 32k version for A2 license holders. According to reports, the bike will also come with electric aids. New Bikes Launching in November 2023: From Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 to Harley-Davidson EDT600R Electric Bike, Know Launch Dates, Expected Price, and Specifications.

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Launch Date in India:

Ducati has yet to announce the launch of its Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono in India. The Italian motorcycle company's all-in-one motorcycle may or may not arrive in India. If the company announces the launch of this bike for Indian customers, then it may introduce it in 2024.

