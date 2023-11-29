Mumbai, November 29: Ducati will likely launch another motorcycle model called Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour in India soon. In October, Ducati introduced its Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally bike for Rs. 29.72 lakh. The Italian motorcycle manufacturing company is gearing up to introduce its new tour model for Indian riders. The new motorcycle from Ducati will follow the design of the Ducati Multistrada V4 series and introduce its new V4 Grand Tour bike with new specifications and features.

According to reports, the new Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour is another superbike that will join the Multistrada V4 family. The new motorcycle would feature upgrades like a centre stand, plastic side cases, hands-free fuel caps, additional LED lights, heated seats and grips, and TPMS. The new Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour offers excellent specifications and features to boost the long-riding experience. Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Launched in India: From Price To Specifications and Features, Here's Everything You Should Know.

Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour Specifications and Features:

According to the official website, Ducati's Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour features a 1,158cc liquid-cooled 4-valve engine capable of generating 170hp power at 10,500 rpm and 125Nm peak torque at 8,750rpm. The new model comes with a 22-litre fuel tank capacity. According to Ducati's website, the bike will undergo internal maintenance service with 15,000km (9,000 miles) in 24 months. The motorcycle offers features like an automatic monocoque frame, multiple clutch hydraulic control, slipper action over-run, and many other options. Cars and Bikes Launches in December 2023: From Lamborghini Revuelto to Yamaha R3 and Yamaha MT-03, Check Out List of Upcoming Vehicles To Launch Next Month.

The new Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour from Ducati offers features like power modes, riding modes, radar system (ACC+BSD), Ducati Cornering Light, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Brake Light, Vehicle Hold Control, and much more in its Safety Equipment. The company's standard equipment includes Ducati Quick Shift, Cruise control, a Hands-free, 6.5-inch TFT display with a full-navigation system, a Tire Pressure Monitoring System, and many other features. The bike will likely hit the Indian market with the mentioned specifications on the website. Soon, the company will announce the official launch date with price details.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2023 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).