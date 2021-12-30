Electrification is the future, and the number of EVs that went on sale this year is a testament to it. Though the transition to EVs is gradual, we can say that the sentiments of the Indian consumer are shifting towards EVs. We saw a bunch of battery-operated vehicles going on sale in the country, be its two-wheelers or four-wheelers. The action is expected to continue next year as well. Here are the electric cars that are likely to be launched in our market in 2022.

Tata Altroz EV:-

Tata Motors is expected to launch the Altroz EV in 2022. Just like Nexon EV and Tigor EV, the Altroz EV will also get the brand's ZIPTRON technology. The EV will be built on the company's new Agile Light Advanced platform and is said to offer a driving range of 300 km to 350 km on a single charge. Tata Altroz EV is likely to be priced from Rs 11 lakh.

Mini Cooper SE:-

BMW-owned Mini will launch the Cooper SE in March 2022. The EV is likely to be powered by a 32.6 kWh battery, paired with a single motor which will generate 184PS of power and 270Nm of torque. The maximum range Cooper SE could offer is 270 km. Coming to the pricing, Mini Cooper SE might be priced at around Rs 50 lakh.

BMW i4:-

After launching the iX-electric car, BMW is expected to launch the i4 electric model in India next year. BMW i4 will be an electric version of the BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe and will be available in two versions - i4 eDrive40 and i4 M50. Both versions are likely to be equipped with an 83.9 kWh battery and provide a range of over 450 km.

Volvo XC40 Recharge:-

Volvo XC40 Recharge was expected to be launched this year but was debut was delayed. Now, the XC40 Recharge will debut next year. It is said to be powered by a 78 kWh battery coupled with 150kW electric motors, and deliver 300kw of power and 660Nm of torque. On the inside, it will come with a 9.0-inch screen, LED headlights, wireless phone charging and more.

