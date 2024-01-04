New Delhi, January 4: Aston Martin has set the stage for an exciting start to the 2024 Formula 1 season by announcing its car launch plans. The prestigious British racing team is gearing up to unveil their latest challenger, the AMR24, at a special event scheduled to take place at the iconic Silverstone circuit on Monday, February 12.

This announcement places Aston Martin among the early Formula 1 team in the series of upcoming F1 car launches for the highly anticipated season. With the team finishing fifth in the 2023 constructors standings, as per the website of Formula 1, expectations are high for the AMR24 to deliver competitive performance. As the time to unveil the new F1 car draws closer, the racing community is expected to watch Aston Martin closely to see if they will make a big impact in the 2024 Formula 1 season. Hyundai Achieves 6.9 per Cent Sales Growth, Kia Sets New Sales Records With 3.08 Million Units Sold in 2023.

Aston Martin AMR24

12.02.24. Silverstone. Hyper-focus. Get ready to welcome the #AMR24. pic.twitter.com/j2bmgshHDV — Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team (@AstonMartinF1) January 4, 2024

As per multiple reports, the unveiling of the AMR24 is not just a routine affair but a strategic move that reflects Aston Martin's commitment to improvement and success in the Formula 1 arena. The team's fan campaign members received an email invitation to witness the launch, indicating Aston Martin's appreciation for its supporters. 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

As per a report of Planet F1, following the Aston Martin launch, the Ferrari team is expected to reveal their car on February 13, with Mercedes might follow on Valentine's Day, February 14. These launches lead the pre-season testing in International Circuit, which is expected to start on February 21, offering teams a chance to fine-tune their car for the 2024 F1 season ahead.

