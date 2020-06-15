Family Offices are Joining the Fight Against COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for the global economy and businesses have been compelled to cope with challenges that a mere few months ago were simply unimaginable. Asset and Wealth Management firms are no exception to this economic anomaly. So how is this industry, that excels at problem solving, coping now that it is no longer ‘business as usual’ and as it faces ‘once in a generation’ economic challenges?

Campden Family Connect, the Indian joint venture between Amit Patni Family office, Arihant Patni and Campden Wealth, have been one of the firms we have witnessed projecting confidence alongside creative solutions in face of the current unparalleled financial climate. Campden have been focused on advising their clients not to ‘panic-sell’.

They argue that this remains a crucial aspect of wealth management and are currently encouraging minimal changes in portfolios and only when their research suggests that it is the right time, and stock, to liquidate. They have added that losses, if any, can be averaged by investing in stocks which are steady or already at good value. To take advantage of unforeseen events and have maximum benefit from any impending crash, they believe that it is advisable to include systematic transfer plans into portfolios.

Similarly, Anchored Wealth Management, a multi-family office based in London, have also recognized some opportunities amidst all the uncertainty. One such ‘silver lining’ that Anchored Wealth Management have found is that people are more readily seeking advice on how to manage their finances and are also more receptive to knowledgeable guidance. As a result, Anchored Wealth Management have put their focus toward investing in advisers. Anchored Wealth Management has recently expanded its search for external advisors and consultants willing to provide lectures and seminars on alternative and diversified investments.

The experience these advisers bring to the table is viewed as crucial to maintaining, protecting, and growing relationships with new and existing clients. Anchored Wealth Management organises short roundtables, lectures, and seminars on a variety of topics to foster engagement with clients and maintain their interests.

Anchored Wealth Management is not the only firm looking to capitalize on people’s newfound urge to seek professional guidance. The Toronto based AdvisorStream has advice, not only for their clients, but for the entire wealth management community. They believe that one of the most fascinating aspects of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is that lead captures have risen 39%. This spike in people connecting with new advisors – and leaving old ones - or for the first time saying ‘hey, I need guidance’, is a remarkable consequence of a unique economic period.

It seems that in this world of uncertainty, people are eager for direction and advice on how to manage their wealth and diversify their investments and boutique wealth management firms are ready and available with insight and help.