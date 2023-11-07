New Delhi, November 7: After BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and other luxury car manufacturers, Ferrari will launch its all-electric car soon. Ferrari, known for making super sports cars worldwide, will introduce its first all-electric car in the coming years with new design, features and specifications. The Ferrari EV is likely to launch by 2025; however, according to the reports, the company is "fine-tuning" the components ahead of the launch.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna told the European reporters about its new all-electric model on November 2 (Thursday). The reports said that the company "is making faster progress than anticipated" in the overall development of its new car. Ferrari's all-electric car model is still in the prototype stage until fully developed; however, it will likely arrive sooner than expected. Tesla To Start Manufacturing EVs in India Soon? PMO Directs Govt Departments to Expedite Approvals for Elon Musk-Owned Company's Entry, Says Report.

Ferrari's First-All-Electric Car Details So Far:

According to Europe Autonews report, Ferrari is reportedly building a new factory for manufacturing new electric and hybrid supercars. The reports said the factor would be located at Maranello in northern Italy. According to the Reuters report, the company confirmed to test new electronic device testing techniques for speeding up the process of electronic car development. Skoda Superb 'Fourth Generation' Likely To Launch Soon In India: Check Features, Specifications and Expected Launch Details.

Vigna said, "It took us some time to get prepared, but we have already solved a few problems that in our hybrid models normally came up at a later stage of development". Ferrari's CEO also said that the order book remained at its highest levels, showing strong demand worldwide. He said that all the Ferrari hybrid models had been sold out for the coming month. The company may launch its new car lineup in the last quarter of 2025.

