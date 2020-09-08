If you were to visit the Instagram page of Mariana Micheti, you’d see that she describes herself as a dog lover and realtor. But what you might not realize is that she’s one of the top-selling realtors in Central Florida.

As a Licensed Real Estate Agent with WRA Business & Real Estate, Micheti specializes in global real estate marketing and sales. She brings her international marketing experience to the table to attract real estate investors and home buyers from outside the United States, including Latin America, Europe and Asia.

Before Micheti became a realtor in America, she was an International Marketing and Human Resources professional in Brazil. She continues to use these skills in her Real Estate profession to drive more sales and satisfaction for her customers.

“My work experience has always made me focus on creating and driving value for the products that I represented and for the people I worked with,” said Micheti. “When I moved to the United States, I realized I had a great opportunity to continue driving value and supporting clients in their quest to find the right products. The only difference is that now the product is residential Real Estate.”

A lot of people do not understand the actual value of Real Estate. Micheti assists people in understanding and realizing this value because she knows firsthand the experience and importance of a place called home. Micheti uses value proposition and differentiation to attract prospective home buyers and investors. These are two key marketing strategies that make her stand out from the competition.

“Between my previous professional international marketing experience and everything that I’ve learned about daily life in the United States, I’m in a unique position to assist foreign Real Estate investors and local buyers who are looking to invest in their first home,” said Micheti. “It is always an emotional thing for someone to transition from being a home renter to a homeowner. My job is to make sure they are investing in a home that they truly want and that will reward them in the short, mid and long-term future.”

Uniqueness and customization are the basic principles of modern Real Estate. Investors want to deal with Real Estate agents who offer something beyond standard customer service. Micheti is one of the few trilingual realtors in the greater Orlando area with international marketing experience, Real Estate experience, all added to an easy-going personality.

“I am a true believer that giving should always come before receiving,” said Micheti. “I didn’t get into Real Estate for the sole purpose of making a lot of money. I got into Real Estate to help people fulfill their lifelong dream of owning a home or investing in an attractive and rewarding opportunity that improves their lives forever. No Realtor can be successful unless they are focused on helping people. I know that is what makes me happy. Most importantly, it makes my clients happy too.”

When Micheti is not showing properties or consulting with clients, she is enjoying time with her husband, the kids, and Wilbur (her adorable Bulldog baby).