New Delhi, June 30: The world is changing super-fast, what used to be our fantasies or dreams that seemed possible only in sci-fi films even a decade ago, are now set to become a reality soon. Not only the AI tech is taking the world by storm, but the automobile industry is also presenting its own wonders aside from the autonomous driving tech. If you are thinking of flying cars, then yes, you are right.

Flying cars started as concepts quite a few years ago given the incredibly cramped roads and traffic congestions. Not only that, the flying cars were also conceived as fully electrified, meaning to hit two birds (read problems) with the same stone, i.e., traffic congestions as well as rising pollution. Tata Punch EV Spotted While Testing in India; from Features to Range to Launch Timeline, Here’s Everything We Know So Far.

Nevertheless, flying cars were thought to be only concepts which might take a couple of decades to become a reality. However, they are set to become a reality really soon. Keep reading to know more.

A fully functional EV that is capable of running on the roads, while also able easily take off as a bird in the sky is set to hit the market soon, as it receives approval from the US government and set to soon receive the green signal to take off.

The world’s first flying car or flying EV to receive US government approval has been developed by the US-based Alef Aeronautics. Alef Aeronautics has announced that its flying car, christened as the Model A, has received the Special Airworthiness Certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration, which marks the beginning of a new chapter in the automobile history of the world. Toyota C-HR Crossover 2nd Generation Breaks Cover Globally; Is It Coming to India?

Alef Aeronautics Presents Its Flying Car:

World’s First Flying Car Seems To Come Right Out Of Sci-Fi Movies

Alef Aeronautics built the first prototype of its flying car back in 2016 to test its capabilities of driving like a regular car, vertical take-off capabilities straight from the road, while also taking into account the affordability factor. The car even looks the part of sci-fi movies with its fascinating futuristic design as revealed by the company.

As per the company the Model A flying car has a driving range of 200 miles, while its flight range is up to 110 miles. The flying EV is priced at $ 300,000, revealed Alef Aeronautics and the model was scheduled for pre-bookings in October 2022, and has already received over 440 pre-booking by the end of 2022.

Alef Aeronautics’ Model A prototypes have been test-driving as well as test-flying since 2019, while it is said to be hitting the production line towards the end of 2025. The company plans to produce more such models, including a four-seater sedan named Model Z, which will likely offer a flying range of over 300 miles and a driving range of over 200 miles, and is planned to debut in 2035. So, get all set to fly in your dream car in the near future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2023 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).