Ford, the American automaker officially introduced the EcoSport SE variant in India at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the launch of the SE variant, the company is expanding the EcoSport Sub-compact SUV range in India. The Diesel variant of EcoSport SE is priced at Rs 10.99 lakh. The new Ford EcoSport ditches the signature tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Instead, comes with a unique tailgate design inline with the global-spec model. Ford Vehicles to Run on Google Android Software From 2023.

Mechanically, the new Sub Compact SUV gets a 1.5-litre three-cylinder TiVCT petrol engine and a 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine. The petrol engine generates 122 PS of power and 149 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine produces a peak power of 100 PS and a torque of 215 Nm. Both engines are paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Other features of the Ford EcoSport SE include a dual-tone rear bumper with silver applique, 16-inch alloy wheels, SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The EcoSport SE variant comes with similar features as of Titanium trim such as a sunroof and Ford's infotainment system, but some features have been removed to position it below the EcoSport S variant. Ford EcoSport SE rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger & Toyota Urban Cruiser.

