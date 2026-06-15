Harley-Davidson LiveWire S4 Honcho Trail, Harley-Davidson S4 Honcho Street Electric Mini Motorcycles Launched Globally; Check Price, Specifications and Features
LiveWire has unveiled the S4 Honcho Trail and S4 Honcho Street electric mini motorcycles, targeting urban riders and beginners. Built with KYMCO, the lightweight models feature dual removable batteries, an 85km range, and a 95kmph top speed. Priced from USD 4,999, deliveries will begin in select markets during summer 2026.
LiveWire, the electric mobility division of Harley-Davidson, has officially launched its new lightweight electric mini motorcycle range, comprising the S4 Honcho Trail and S4 Honcho Street models. Designed to expand the brand's presence within the small-capacity electric segment, these motorcycles aim to provide a more accessible entry point for urban commuters and new riders seeking versatile two-wheeled transportation.
The new models follow a distinct design philosophy tailored to their specific riding environments, with the Trail variant configured for light off-road use and the Street version optimised for urban mobility. Both motorcycles feature purpose-built ergonomics and upgraded component integration, reflecting LiveWire’s commitment to combining traditional riding dynamics with modern electric powertrain performance. Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Relaunched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.
LiveWire S4 Honcho Trail and Street Specifications and Features
The S4 Honcho range is powered by a dual removable battery system with a combined capacity of 3.48kWh. These electric motorcycles are categorised as 125cc-equivalent machines, capable of reaching a top speed of 95kmph and accelerating from 0 to 48kmph in approximately three seconds. The bikes offer a WMTC-certified range of up to 85km on a single charge, with a battery replenishment time of 20 to 80 per cent in about two hours. Built in partnership with the Taiwanese manufacturer KYMCO, the models weigh approximately 115kg and include a reverse function as a standard feature to assist with manoeuvrability. 2026 Honda Gold Wing Price in India, Specifications and Features.
LiveWire S4 Honcho Trail and Street Price in US
The LiveWire S4 Honcho series has been launched with a competitive pricing structure for the United States market. The S4 Honcho Trail variant is priced starting at USD 4,999, while the S4 Honcho Street model is priced at USD 5,499. Deliveries for these new electric mini motorcycles are scheduled to commence in select international markets this summer, with a wider global rollout planned throughout the remainder of 2026.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 09:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).