New Delhi, January 18: Hero Maverick 440 is the upcoming motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp set to launch in India on January 23, 2024. Hero MotoCorp has yet to announce the specifications and features of its new Hero Maverick 440 2024. However, ahead of the launch, the reports said that the new Hero motorcycle will likely be more powerful and competitive in the segment. The reports said that the bike will be launched in the mid-capacity segment in the Indian market.

According to the reports, the mid-capacity or premium segment is currently ruled by Chennai-based Royal Enfield motorcycle company. The report said that other motorcycle manufacturers have also started to provide their models in the same category. As per the report by Times Now News, the upcoming Hero Maverick motorcycle will be based on the Harley-Davidson X440 model. So far, the company has not unveiled any details related to the bike; however, here's everything to know about it ahead of launch. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched in India; Check Price of Each Variant, Colours, Specifications and Other Details.

Hero Maverick Teaser Trailer 'Hero Mavrick | tech x thump'

Hero Motorcycle Features and Design (Expected)

According to the report by Times of India, the Hero Maverick 440 will get ground headlamps with H-shaped LED DRLs and LED turn signals. As per the report, the motorcycle is expected to have a muscular fuel tank, a short front fender, a single-piece seat, and big telescopic forks. Besides these features, the bike is expected to have bar-end round mirrors.

Hero Maverick 440 Engine and Other Specifications (Expected)

The report by Times Now News says that the new Hero Maverick 440 will be launched with a 440cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine mated with a 6-speed gearbox. The report further noted that the bike will likely have a fully digital instrument cluster with modern features like Bluetooth connectivity, connected features, smartphone integration and a turn-by-turn navigation system. The bike is expected to have disc brakes on the front and rear. JAWA 350 With New Frame and Colour Options Launched in India: From Price to Specifications and Features, Know All About New JAWA Motorcycle.

Hero Maverick 440 Price in India (Expected):

According to the official 'tech X thump' teaser trailer by Hero MotoCorp, the bike has a new unique headlight and attractive instrument cluster. Hero MotoCorp will introduce its new Maverick 440 on January 23, 2024. According to the reports, the bike will likely be introduced at Rs 2 lakh.

