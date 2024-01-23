Jaipur, January 23: Hero MotoCorp announced its new Hero Xtreme 125R during the Hero World 2024 launch event showing the latest design and specifications. After launching its new Xtreme 125R, the company introduced its new Hero Mavrick 440 motorcycle. The new 2024 Hero Mavrick 440 was teased by the company for many days through its silhouette pictures and videos showing pieces of its front headlight, design and other details. The new Mavrick 440 was introduced during the Hero World 2024 showing its complete design and engine details producing high power and torque.

The new Mavrick 440 from Hero is claimed to offer better comfort and dynamics such as balanced handling, comfortable ergonomics, seats, and many other advanced features like smartphone connectivity and more. The new Hero motorcycle offers performance, comfort and attractive design for youngsters and bike enthusiasts. Hero Xtreme 125R Launched in India During Hero World 2024: Check Price, Specifications, Features and Availability of Hero's New Motorcycle.

Hero Mavrick Specifications, Features and Other Details

Hero Mavrick was launched in India with 440cc powerful TORQX oil-cooled long-stroke engine, capable of producing 36Nm peak torque at impressing 2,000rpm. The Mavrick 440 is launched in India with 43mm telescopic forks, 130mm travel on the front. Hero MotoCorp said the bike was designed to keep the rider's comfort in mind, featuring a neutral footrest position and the new intelligence automatic LED headlamps projects. The motorcycle features a negative display LCD speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity and turn-on navigation features. The new bike offers smartphone connectivity for call alerts. Honda NX500 Launched in India With 471cc Liquid-Cooled Parallel-Twin Engine; Know Specifications, Features, Price and Delivery Details.

Hero Mavrick 440 Price and Availability

The new 2024 Hero Mavrick 440 booking will open in February 2024 along with the price announcement. The Mavrick 440 base variant comes with spoke wheels and comes in white colour. The mid variant comes in blue and red alloy wheels. The top Mavrick 440 is launched in India with black and matte diamond-cut alloy wheels. The Mavrick 440 price is yet to be revealed by the company, however, the company announced the booking for the motorcycle will start from February 2024. The bike's delivery will begin in April 2024.

