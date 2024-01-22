New Delhi, January 22: Hero MotoCorp is gearing up for an event as it prepares to launch the Hero Mavrick 440 in India on January 23. This launch is expected to reflect the company's expansion into the premium motorcycle segment. The anticipation for the Hero Mavrick 440 has been building and potential buyers or bike enthusiasts might be eager to learn more about what Hero MotoCorp has to offer with this new model.

This new motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp might be based on the on the Harley Davidson X440. The design of the Hero Mavrick 440 is expected to be one of its key highlights. The Mavrick 440 is expected to feature round LED headlamps with an H-shaped LED DRL and small circular indicators. The bike is likely to come with a muscular build with a large fuel tank and a long single-piece seat. Honda NX500 Launched in India With 471cc Liquid-Cooled Parallel-Twin Engine; Know Specifications, Features, Price and Delivery Details.

Hero Mavrick 440 Specifications (Expected)

As per a report of Times Now, the Hero Mavrick 440 is expected to boast a wide range of specifications. It is likely built on a trellis steel frame, similar to the structure of the Harley Davidson X440. The Mavrick 440 is expected to come with a 440 cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine with a 6-speed gearbox.

The bike may feature a fully digital instrument cluster that might support Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone integration. These features might allow riders to use call and text notifications as well as turn-by-turn navigation system. The Hero Mavrick 440 is also expected to come with disc brakes at both ends, a telescopic front suspension and dual shockers at the rear end. Lamborghini Licenses Patent on MIT’s Cobalt-Free Organic Battery Tech for EVs Which Can Be Charged Up Faster Than Cobalt Batteries.

Hero Mavrick 440 Price (Expected)

The Hero Mavrick 440 is expected to be positioned as a premium product for Hero MotoCorp. The price of this motorcycle will be announced tomorrow by Hero MotoCorp. Considering the expected specifications and features of Hero Mavrick 440, it is anticipated to be priced at around Rs 2 lakh.

