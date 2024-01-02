New Delhi, January 2: Hero MotoCorp is rumoured to be unveiling a new two-wheeler later this month. While details remain unclear regarding the exact date for launch, reports indicate the upcoming Hero bike might be inspired by Harley Davidson X440.

According to a report of Hindustan Times, the buzz around the upcoming bike from Hero MotoCorp is noticeable and the company might officially unveil it on January 22. Bike enthusiasts might be waiting eagerly for anticipating the specifications and features that this new model will bring to the market. Despite Hero MotoCorp is pursuing a significant position within the motorcycle market, the company has collaborated with Harley-Davidson for future prospects. 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Design of Kawasaki’s New Sports Bike.

As per a report of Financial Express, the upcoming Hero MotoCorp bike might include some of the high-tech features. The bike is expected to feature a TFT display that offers vital information at a glance. The upcoming bike from Hero MotoCorp is expected to be based on the Harley Davidson X440 and might come equipped with dual-channel ABS and Bluetooth connectivity. BYD Auto One Step Closer To Topple Elon Musk's Tesla As 'World’s Top EV Manufacturer', Sells Record 3.02 Million Electric Vehicles in 2023.

The upcoming Hero MotoCorp bike based on the Harley Davidson X440 is expected to come with a price of Rs 2.39 Lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it as a premium offering in its segment. This price is expected to reflect the quality, performance, and technological advancements in the bike. More details regarding the pricing and variants is expected to be revealed during the unveiling event on January 22.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2024 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).