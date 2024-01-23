Jaipur, January 23: Hero World 2024 officially started at 11:00 AM today with a promise of exciting new launches of its products. Hero MotoCrop already confirmed to introduce its new Mavrick 440 model. However, the company also announced to introduce another model which was expected to be Hero Xtreme 125R model. The Hero World 2024 was held at the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT).

During the Hero World 2024 event, the company unveiled its all-new 'Hero Xtreme 125R' motorcycle. The company also unveiled another model called 'Hero Forever' during the Hero World Event. The event marked 40th anniversary of Hero MotoCorp. With unveiling these two new 2024 Hero motorcycles.

Hero Xtreme 125R Specifications, Features and Price

The all-new Hero Xtreme 125R was launched with 125cc Spring-EBT engine offering 11.5hp at 8,250rpm. Further, the motorcycle was said to go from 0 to 60kmph within just 5.9 seconds, LED Projector headlamps and winkers, 66kms fuel efficiency, single-channel ABS. compact exhaust and lightweight design. Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 125R was said by the company to offer more comfort and agility. The bike comes with lightweight and heavy duty Diamond frame, 37mm dia front suspension and 7-step Pre-load adjustable Monoshock Suspension by SHOWA.

Hero Xtreme 125R Price, Mileage and Availability

The Xtreme 125R price was set to Rs 95,000 for IBS (Integrated Braking System) and Rs 99,500 ABS variant. The bike will be available in showroom from February 20, 2024. Hero Xtreme 125R mileage was claimed by the company to be 66 kmpl.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2024 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).