New Delhi, January 22: Hero MotoCorp is preparing for an exciting start to the year with the anticipated unveiling of the Hero Xtreme 125R at the Hero World 2024 event on January 23. The Hero Xtreme 125R is likely to be unveiled alongside the Hero Mavrick 440, which is expected to add excitement to the Hero World 2024 event.

This new Hero Xtreme 125R is expected to compete with the Bajaj Pulsar NS125, Honda SP125 and TVS Raider 125 for the 125cc category, as per a report of Autocar India. The Xtreme 125R is expected to feature aggressive styling and a new chassis, which might combine performance and style for daily commutes. The Hero MotoCorp is expected to be unveiled at the Hero World 2024 event. Potential buyers and motorcycle enthusiasts might be waiting to see how this bike will match up against its rivals in terms of specifications, features, and pricing. Hero Mavrick 440 To Launch in India on January 23: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Hero Xtreme 125R Specifications (Expected)

According to a report of Bikewale, the Hero Xtreme 125R is anticipated to feature a full-LED headlamp, LED turn indicators and split seat similar to that of the Xtreme 200S. It is also expected to come with a 125cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. The new Xtreme 125R is likely to come with a five-speed gearbox and might deliver around 12bhp and 11Nm of torque. The ABS might be offered as standard in the Hero Xtreme 125R. The bike may include telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. The Hero Xtreme 125R might have a disc brake at the front and an option to choose between a drum or disc brake at the rear. Lamborghini Licenses Patent on MIT’s Cobalt-Free Organic Battery Tech for EVs Which Can Be Charged Up Faster Than Cobalt Batteries.

Hero Xtreme 125R Price (Expected)

The Hero MotoCorp has not officially disclosed the price of the Hero Xtreme 125R. Based on the company's pricing strategy, the Hero Xtreme 125R is expected to be priced slightly lower than the TVS Raider 125, which starts at Rs 95,000 ex-showroom for the single disc variant.

