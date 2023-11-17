New Delhi, November 17: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) launched its new motorcycle, the Honda CB350, in India today, on November 17, 2023. The new bike from Honda comes with a classic retro design blended with the latest technology to offer powerful performance. According to the reports, the motorcycle was launched at a special starting price of Rs 1,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The reports said the new Honda CB350 will be available in DLX and DLX Pro variants.

The new Honda CB350 launched by HMSI reportedly has a 350cc engine, classic motorcycle design, and exterior upgrades. Compared to the other models of Honda, like the CB350RS H'ness CB350, the new CB350 has a more classic-retro design with its new LED lighting and colour options blended with modern technology. Hyundai Motors and Its Affiliate Kia Unveil New EV Units and Concept Models at 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Honda CB350 Launched in India, Check Post on X:

Honda CB350 Specifications and Features:

According to the reports, the new Honda CB350 launched with the same single-cylinder 348.36cc engine, providing 20.78bhp maximum power at 5,500rpm and a maximum torque of 29.4Nm. The machine is BS-6 compliant and has a 5-speed gearbox with a "slip-and-assist" clutch. The design on the motorcycle offers a timeless look and five colour options: Matte Dune Brown, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Marshal Green Metallic, Red Metallic, and Matte Crust Metallic. The bike offers customers to choose two shades: metallic and matte.

Additionally, the reports said that the Honda CB350 offers features like HSVCS (Honda Smartphone Voice Control System) in its digital-analogue instrument cluster, emergency stop signal, and HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control) for traction control. According to reports, The DLX variant is launched at Rs 1,99,900 and the DLX Pro variant at Rs 2,17,800. Bikes Unveiled at EICMA 2023 in Milan: From 2024 KTM 990 Duke to Honda NX500 and Suzuki GSX-8R, Know List of New Motorcycles To Launch Soon.

Honda CB350 Booking, Warranty, and Delivery Details:

The new 2023 Honda CB350 motorcycle is available for booking at the nearest Honda BigWing dealership. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has reportedly announced to offer up to 10 years of warranty on the bike. The package includes three years of standard and seven years of optional warranty. According to the reports, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, said that HMSI is confident that the new CB350 would excite new customers to join the CB family motorcycles. The delivery for CB350 is expected to start soon.

