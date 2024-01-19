New Delhi, January 19: Honda's next adventurer tourer motorcycle, Honda NX500, is launched in India. The pre-booking for Honda NX500 has already started with a reported token of Rs 10,000. Honda first unveiled its NX500 model during EICMA 2023, showing the bold new design. According to the reports, the bike was expected to arrive in India by 2023. The newly launched motorcycle includes all the features identical to the UK variant.

According to the report by Auto Car India, the Honda NX500 is launched in three colour options - black, white and red. The new NX500 is launched in India with the same features as the model on the UK website. From design to features and specifications, the Honda NX500 has almost the same features in India. Hero Maverick 440 Based Harley-Davidson X440 To Launch on January 23: Check Expected Price, Features and Specification Ahead of Launch.

Honda NX500 Launched in India, Check Official Post:

Honda NX500 Specs, Features and Other Details

Honda NX500 is launched with the same 471cc liquid-cooled DOHC parallel-twin engine, capable of producing 47hp or 35kW maximum power and 43Nm maximum torque. Honda also confirmed that the Adventurer tourer is launched with a 5-inch TFT meter. It includes features like a Tachometer, Speedometer, gear position, Clock, and shift UP indicator. The Auto Car India report mentioned that it will allow the riders to connect their smartphones and receive navigational data and notification updates.

Further, the report mentioned that the bike offers a diamond frame, a 17.5-litre tank, and twin 296mm discs at the front and rear. The new Honda NX500 also gets a switchable traction control system, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), and Assist Slipper Clutch. Honda NX500 Likely To Launch Soon in India: From Expected Specifications, Features and Price, Know All About Honda’s Upcoming Adventurer Tourer Motorcycle.

Honda NX500 Price in India, Booking and Availability

The new Honda NX500 2024 is launched in India at Rs 5.90 lakh. According to the reports, the bike competes with Kawasaki Versys 650, which is available at Rs 7.70 lakh and Royal Enfield Himalayan, which starts from Rs 2.85 lakh. The Honda's new adventurer tourer booking is open at all the Honda BigWing dealers. According to the report, the deliveries will start from February 2024.

