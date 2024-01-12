New Delhi, January 12: Honda is set for the anticipated launch of the Honda NX500, an adventure bike that is expected to mix performance with versatility. The buzz around the upcoming Honda NX500 has been building since its unveiling at the 2023 EICMA show in Milan, Italy, and it's expected to hit Indian roads soon.

The Honda NX500 is expected to represent a significant step forward for Honda in the adventure touring bike segment. As the launch date is expected to approach soon, Bike enthusiasts and riders might want to know more about its expected features, specifications and price. MG Astor 2024 Launched in India: From Price To Design and Features, Know All About New SUV From MG Motor India.

Honda NX500 Specifications (Expected):

As per a report of Zigwheels, the Honda NX500 is expected to have a 471cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine. The engine is expected to deliver a power output of 47bhp and 43Nm of torque. This engine is expected to be paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch for smooth gear transitions. The chasis of the Honda NX500 is expected to be built around a steel diamond frame, which is expected to provide a sturdy foundation for the bike's adventure-ready capabilities. The suspension of the bike might be handled by a 41mm Showa SFF-BP inverted fork and a five-step adjustable linked mono shock.

The braking setup of the Honda NX500 might have dual 296mm front discs and a single 240mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety. The NX500 is also expected to have a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels. The Honda NX500 light might come with all-LED, and it is expected to feature a TFT console with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. Kia Sonet Facelift 2024 Price: Kia Motors Reveals Prices of All Its Variants for Indian Market; Check Details.

Honda NX500 Price (Expected):

Estimates suggest that the starting price of the Honda NX500 might be around Rs 6.50 Lakh. The launch date of the Honda NX500 is expected to be January 31, 2024. Hero MotoCorp, once Honda's partner, is also anticipated to launch the Hero Maverick 440 in January 2024.

