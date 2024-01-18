New Delhi, January 18: Honda is set to introduce its new motorcycle, Honda NX500, in India. Pre-booking for the Honda NX500 has reportedly started, and the bike will be available at BigWing India dealerships soon. Honda unveiled its adventure motorcycle during EICMA 2023. After that, the Indian market expected the bike to arrive in the same year. However, the company has decided to debut it in 2024.

According to the reports, the Honda NX500 has gained significant attention from customers who prefer an adventurer tourer motorcycle. The reports said that the pre-booking for NX500 has already started with a token of Rs 10,000. The new Adventurer tourer is said to replace the Honda CB500X. Before the official launch, check out the specifications, features and other details here. Hero Maverick 440 Based Harley-Davidson X440 To Launch on January 23: Check Expected Price, Features and Specification Ahead of Launch.

Honda NX500 Specs and Features

According to the official Honda UK website, the Honda NX500 has a 471cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke DOHC parallel-twin engine that gives a maximum 47hp (35kW) power at 8,600rpm and a maximum 43Nm torque at 6,500rpm. As per the website, the fuel tank capacity of the motorcycle is 17.5-litres. The bike will likely have the same 6-speed gearbox with Wet Multiplate and Assisted slipper clutch for the Indian market.

The bike available on the UK website Honda also has a 5-inch TFT Meter customisable layout including a Speedometer, Tachometer, gear position, Clock, and Shift UP Indicator. The NX500 has an LED tail light, emergency stop signal and many more. JAWA 350 With New Frame and Colour Options Launched in India: From Price to Specifications and Features, Know All About New JAWA Motorcycle.

Honda NX500 Price in India (Expected):

Honda NX500 is featured on the official Honda website of the UK at £6,799 (about Rs 7,17,027). So, the price would likely be higher than the UK pricing. The bike is expected to compete with the Benelli TRK 502, Kawasaki Versys 650, and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. Honda will soon announce the official date of the launch along with other features.

