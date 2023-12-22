New Delhi, December 22: Honda, the renowned Japanese automaker, has issued a global recall of approximately 4.5 million vehicles due to a potentially hazardous fuel pump issue. This sweeping action includes approximately 2.5 million vehicles in the United States alone, as per reports. The recall is a precautionary measure to address risks associated with fuel pump failures that could lead to vehicle stalling, posing a significant safety concern for drivers and passengers.

As per multiple reports, the recall spans various models manufactured between 2018 and 2020, including the popular Honda Accord, CR-V, Civic, HR-V, Insight, Ridgeline, Odyssey, and Passport vehicles. Additionally, several Acura models are affected, such as the ILX, MDX, RDX, RLX, TLX, and the NSX. Kia Clavis: Hyundai Exter-Based Micro SUV From Kia Likely To Launch in 2024 With Boxy Design and Rugged Looks, Say Reports.

According to a report of NPR, NHTSA said the defect involves a fuel pump impeller that was improperly moulded, resulting in low-density impellers that may deform and interfere with the fuel pump body over time. This can lead to an inoperative fuel pump, which might prevent the engine from starting or cause it to stall during driving, increasing the risk of a crash and potential injuries.

Honda has assured its customers that it will replace the faulty fuel pumps at no cost. The company plans to conduct the recall in separate phases due to the limited availability of replacement parts at the time of the announcement. The first batch of owner notification letters was scheduled to be sent out in February, with dealer notifications commencing earlier in the week of the announcement. Volkswagen Group Announces To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard: Report.

Earlier this week, Honda also had announced a recall for more than 106,000 CR-V hybrid vehicles from the 2020-2022 model years. This recall addressed a missing fuse on the power circuit of exterior 12-Volt battery cables, which could potentially short circuit or overheat during a crash.

