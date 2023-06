San Francisco, June 25: Automobile company Honda has issued a recall notice for roughly 1.2 million vehicles in the US because the rearview camera image may fail to display on the dashboard screen.

Certain Odyssey minivans from 2018 to 2023, Pilot SUVs from 2019 to 2022, and Passport SUVs from 2019 to 2023 are included in the recall notice,

reports Fox Business. Toyota Research Institute Commences Research on AI Tech To Be Integrated Into Its Future Vehicles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Honda said the issue can be attributed to a defective coaxial cable

connector.

Moreover, the US regulator stated that the lack of a rearview camera image could impair driver visibility and increase the likelihood of a collision. While no injuries have been reported, Honda has received nearly 2,74,000 warranty claims between May 2017 and June 8.

Further, the report said that owners will be notified by letter beginning July 24 that a cable harness will be replaced and a straightening cover

will be installed at no cost.

Earlier this month, Ford Motor issued a recall notice for over 1,25,000 Escape SUVs, Maverick pickups, and Lincoln Corsair luxury SUVs because

their engines could leak fluids and catch fire. All the vehicles being recalled are hybrid or plug-in hybrid versions, plus all three models share similar engineering, reports CNN. Ford Layoffs: US Automaker To Start Fresh Round of Job Cuts To Reduce Costs Amid Shift to EVs.

In a filing with NHTSA, Ford stated that due to a manufacturing problem, the 2.5-litre gasoline engines can leak engine oil or gasoline vapour that

can catch fire when they come into contact with hot parts in the engine compartment.

