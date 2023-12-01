Mumbai, December 1: Honda Global will reportedly launch its new electric motorcycle in India next year. As the demand for EVs grows in India, many automobile companies are planning to introduce their new EV models for Indian customers. Currently, the Indian motorcycle brand Revolt Motors has been successful with its RV400 bike that offers sporty design and good performance. The Japanese automobile company has yet to launch its electric motorcycle in India.

According to reports, Honda confirmed the launch of its new e-bike that would offer power similar to the 110cc to 125cc models in India. The reports said the announcement was a part of the company's new electrification strategy. As per the EV policy in India 2023, many incentives are offered to the manufacturers and consumers for adopting electric vehicles. Electric Vehicles Suffer From 79% More Maintenance Issues Than Gas or Diesel-Powered Vehicles, Plug-In Hybrid EVs Have 146% More Problems: Report.

Honda's First Electric Motorcycle In India, Details So Far:

According to the Hindustan Times Auto report, the new Honda electric bike will be built in India at the company's manufacturing facility. The report said that one e-scooter may get a fixed battery, and the other model will have swappable batteries. As per the report, Honda will launch its first electric motorcycle in India in 2024 and then introduce it to other regions like Japan, Europe, and other ASEAN markets. Triumph All-New TF 250-X Launched: Check Specifications, Price and Other Details Here.

Impact of Introducing Honda's First Electric Bike in India:

According to the same report, Honda will use its existing facilities to manufacture e-motorcycles from now till 2027 and introduce a dedicated EV manufacturing plant in India to reduce costs. The report further said that the company will introduce 30 new electric bikes globally by the end of the decade. Honda plans to achieve a reported sales goal of four million electric motorcycles by 2023 while achieving a 10% profit margin. The new e-bikes from Honda will launch with advanced technologies, LFP battery cells, the latest data collection systems, advanced connectivity, NMC lithium-ion batteries, and OTA updates for its systems.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2023 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).