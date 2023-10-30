New Delhi, October 30: Honda has introduced its new motorcycle, Honda XL750 Translap, in India today with new attractive colours: Ross White and Matte Ballistic Black. The new XL750 Translap motorcycle from Honda comes at an introductory price of Rs 10,99,000 (ex-showroom, Guruguam). The new premium Honda adventure bike comes with unique specifications and upgrades. Whether dirt track, town, or open road, the new XL750 Translap works on all of them with versatile performance.

According to reports, the new Honda XL750 Translap is a highly-anticipated new adventurer motorcycle that debuted in 2022 during EICMA 2022. It is reportedly a Completely-Build-up Unit (CBU) from Japan, and it is better suited for customers who prefer everyday rides and rough roads. From the look, the new motorcycle from Honda comes with a familiar designer to CB200X but a more scaled-down version. Here is everything about the newly launched Honda XL750 Translap in India.

Honda XL750 Translap Specifications, Design and Upgrades:

According to reports, the new Honda XL750 Translap comes with a liquid-cooled 755cc engine with two-cylinders. The cylinders use high-specification Ni-SiC plating that reduces friction and increases power. The twin-parallel engine produces 90bhp with its 270-degree crankshaft and torque of 75Nm. The overall setup increases the bike's riding efficiency, according to reports. Honda's new adventurer bike gets an automatic turn signal cancelling function, emergency stop signal, and many other features.

Honda XL750 Translap comes with a 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel setup with spokes with 310mm wave discs on the front and 256mm single disc on the rear. As per reports, the new adventurer motorcycle from Honda offers five riding modes: Standard, Sports, Gravel, Rain, and User. GM Subsidiary Cruise’s Self-driving Car Permit Suspended In San Francisco.

Honda XL750 Translap Booking:

The booking for the new Honda XL750 Translap has begun today at all the Honda BigWing Dealerships in India. However, as per reports, the bike will have only a limited 100 number of units available. If you are looking to book this adventurer bike and become one of the first 100 customers, then you may need to do it earlier.

