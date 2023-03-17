New Delhi, March 17 : It is known that Honda is working on a new midsize SUV for India that will take on the likes of the popular Hyundai Creta. Honda had already teased this car earlier, which is also going to be the first midsize SUV in its Indian portfolio.

The upcoming Honda midsize SUV is also already testing the tarmac in India, and as per the latest reports, the SUV is preparing for its world premiere very soon. Let’s take a brief look at the details. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Reaches Dealerships, Price Announcement Imminent, Checkout Details Here.

All-new Honda Midsize SUV – All That We Know So Far :

The all-new Honda midsize SUV will be sharing its platform with the 5th-gen City sedan. When it comes to looks, the new SUV is going to be in line with the new global SUV lineup following the company’s latest design language philosophy. The spotted test prototypes of the car indicate that it will featuring a typical SUV stance with upright front fascia that flaunts LED daytime running lights, flared wheel arches and roof rails. It is expected to come with bold and sharp styling cues to offer an eye-catching and intimidating visual appeal. Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024 Unveiled With Plug-In Hybrid Powertrains; Checkout All Key Details Here.

Being a midsize vehicle, the SUV is expected to measure anywhere over 4.2-meter but within 4.4 meters in length. The images supplies by the spy shutterbugs so far imply that this new SUV will have quite a good road presence.

Powering the new upcoming Honda midsize SUV, will be the 1.5-litre petrol engine, also from the City sedan. The engine is likely to get tuned to offer improved power and performance. A strong-hybrid version as well as a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol powertrain options are also likely to be added to the SUV’s lineup, as per the reports. The engines would come paired with a 6-speed manual and a CVT gearbox option.

The new upcoming Honda midsize SUV is speculated to be scheduled for its global debut in June this year. Post its India launch it will be pitched against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the likes.

