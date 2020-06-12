Lifestyle connoisseurs are by nature, passionate and creative individuals. These people possess an innate understanding of the distinct psychological factors that propel massive adoption and consumption of a specific premium product, regardless of existing market saturation.

For Amber Ferrell-Steele – one of America´s youngest and most successful female CEO´s in the spirits industry – creating something unique, unforgettable and timeless has been a life long quest.

As premium spirits continue their promising performance across major markets, visionary entrepreneurs like Amber - and her husband and former star athlete, Bruce Steele - discover and develop strategies designed to service specific consumer demographics by crafting a superior quality beverage that offers a distinct consumption experience coupled with an unquestionable aspirational incentive.

Timeless Vodka, a young and burgeoning brand, has experienced unprecedented growth in an organic and sustainable way, defying market standards and proving that a superior product alongside a pragmatic executive team can give the global conglomerates a run for their money.

According to Park Street analysis the wine and spirits industry has experienced steady growth over the last ten years. The spirits segment volume has been growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the last 10 years while revenues outpace this growth with a CAGR of 3.3%. The wine segment has been growing steadily at a CAGR of 3.4% over the last ten years in revenues and a CAGR of 2.2% in volume.

For a new generation of bold and unapologetic business leaders, like Amber and Bruce, this represents a unique opportunity to continue turning their company into a household name.

As consumer trends shift during times of macroeconomic upheaval, the bold are bound to be victorious.