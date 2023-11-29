Beijing, November 29: Chinese smartphone maker and telecommunication company Huawei on November 28 confirmed the development of new car brands. Huawei has been involved in smartphone manufacturing since 2004, and since 2021, the company has shifted its focus to the EV market. According to the reports, the smartphone company confirmed that it is working with nearly four "traditional" automakers in China to produce its new cars.

Recently, another Chinese smartphone brand, Xiaomi, unveiled its new Xiaomi SU7 EV this month and will likely start mass manufacturing in December 2023 and begin deliveries in February 2024. Huawei announced its Aito brand in late 2021, manufactured by Seres Automobile. Later, the vehicles gained popularity that led to more car deliveries. Cars and Bikes Launches in December 2023: From Lamborghini Revuelto to Yamaha R3 and Yamaha MT-03, Check Out List of Upcoming Vehicles To Launch Next Month.

Huawei To Develop New EVs and Partner With Automakers:

According to NBC Connecticut's report, Huawei has emphasized that the company does not manufacture cars but sells components like "Harmony OS" and products related to "driver-assist". The report mentioned that the company already announced its joint venture with a Chinese company, "Changan Automobile", for car technology.

As per CNBC's report, Huawei claimed it delivered more than 120,000 units of the M5 model. It also mentioned that Aito would deliver from 16,000 to 18,000 M7 model units in November, and more than 20,000 units in December. With such demand, the Chinese smartphone and telecommunication giant will likely attract more markets in the coming years. The CNBC report mentioned that BYD and the new startup, Li Auto, have a major growth share in the country's new energy market. Tesla Cybertruck Deliveries Start From November 30, Announces Elon Musk.

Huawei Working With Automobile Brands:

The reports said that Huawei has been working with Chery on the Luxeed car brand, Avatr electric car brand, and Changan Automobile for car technology. According to the reports, the company has also partnered with BAIC Motors and JAC Motor. Huawei will announce more details about its new EV models in the coming months and probably announce if it will launch them outside China.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2023 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).