New Delhi, February 21: Hyundai is set to introduce the Hyundai Alcazar Facelift. The anticipation for the Hyundai Alcazar Facelift is expected to be high among the customers. The Alcazar Facelift will likely have a fresh look and come with new features for its customers.

As per a report of English Jagran, the Hyundai Alcazar Facelift could arrive in India soon. There is no official confirmation from the Hyundai but the expected launch date of the Alcazar Facelift could take place in the month of May or June 2024. Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Likely To Have New Hybrid Powertrain; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Design, Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Hyundai Alcazar Facelift will come with design modifications that is expected to look modern. The SUV will likely have a modified front grille. It is anticipated to keep its L-shaped LED DRLs and LED headlight from its previous model. The Alcazar Facelift may also come with new alloy wheels. The Hyundai Alcazar Facelift will likely to feature a new dashboard design, taking inspiration from the updated Creta. Customers may also look forward to a fully digital instrument cluster that is expected to provide detailed car-related information. A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system is anticipated to be placed at the centre of the console with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up New Variants Launched in India; Check Price, Features and Specifications.

The Alcazar Facelift may also include ventilated front seats, wireless charging, dual-zone automatic climate control, blind-spot monitoring and a panoramic sunroof. The SUV might come with safety features like seat belt reminders, multiple airbags, ABS, parking sensors, speed alerts and a level-2 ADAS system. The Hyundai Alcazar Facelift is expected to continue to offer a choice between a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine from its previous model. The petrol variant of the Alcazar Facelift is expected to deliver 157bhp and 258Nm of torque. The diesel engine of the SUV might deliver 113bhp with 250Nm of torque.

