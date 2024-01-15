New Delhi, January 15: Hyundai will introduce its new Creta 2024 in India on January 16, 2024 (tomorrow). The Hyundai Creta 2024 booking is open in India at a starting price of Rs 25,000. The company said its new Hyundai Creta 2024 will have advanced technology, safety and comfort features. Hyundai's new Creta comes with new Horizon LED positioning lamps, DRLs, and Quad-beam LED headlamps, giving a unique look compared to the traditional models.

Packed with advanced hi-tech features, the new Creta 2024 offers a futuristic and cockpit-like feel in the interior with its latest infotainment screen and digital cluster. The company says the cabin will provide the driver with more room, comfort, and convenience. As per the company, the new mid-sized SUV will also have a modern exterior design to match the city requirements for the customers. Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Uber India Introduces EV Auto Service in Ayodhya for Providing Seamless Mobility to Tourists Visiting Temple.

Hyundai Creta 2024 Features

The new Honda Creta 2024 will have 19 Hyundai Smartsenses - Level 2 ADAS features for better customer safety and protection. The SUV will have 70+ safety features, including 36 safety features such as ESC, six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, and others. The redesigned bumper on the front gives a strong and assertive feel with its new radiator grille and upright hood design.

Hyundai Creta 2024 Engine and Transmission

Hyundai Creta 2024 offers three engine options and matching transmission choices to customers. The first option includes a 1.5-litre Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol engine, the second 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine and 1.5 U2 CRDi engine options. The transmission will offer four choices: 6-speed manual, 6-speed IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), 7-speed DCT (Dual-Clutch Transmission), and 6-speed automatic transmission. Tata Punch EV To Launch in India on January 17: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Hyundai Creta 2024 Variants, Colours and Price (Expected)

Hyundai Creta 2024 will have a total of 7 variants and will be offered in 6 mono-tone colour options, each priced differently. The variants include E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech and SX Tech (O). The colour options include Fiery Red, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Titan Grey, Robust Emerald Pearl and Abyss Black. The Atlas White and Black Roof will be available in 1 dual-tone colour options. Hyundai Creta Price is expected to start from Rs 10.90 lakh, and the other variants may get a price rise of Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000.

