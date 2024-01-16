New Delhi, January 16: Hyundai India has launched its new Hyundai Creta 2024 version with updated design and new features in India today. The new Hyundai Creta has several safety and standard features that allow customers to get comfortable rides. The new Hyundai mid-sized SUV comes with is built on Hyundai's Global Design Language 'Sensuous Sportiness'. The company claims the new 2024 Hyundai Creta has a robust and modern exterior design with premium and functional interiors.

In 2015, Hyundai launched its first Creta in India, and as per the report by Hindustan Times Auto, it has had over 9.80 lakh customers in the past nine years. The report said that despite the entry of "formidable rivals", the car led the mid-size SUV segment. The new car has a more muscular and bold front, offering strong and sporty looks. Mahindra XUV700 2024 Launched in India With New Features and Design Upgrades; Know Prices of Each Variant, Booking Date and Availability.

Hyundai Creta 2024 Engine and Transmissions

Hyundai India launched its new Creta 2024 with three engines and four transmission options. The Hyundai Creta 2024 offers a 1.5-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine, 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine and 1.5 U2 CRDi diesel engine options. The transmission of the new 2024 Hyundai Creta includes four options, including a 6-speed manual, 6-speed IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), 7-speed DCT (Dual-Clutch Transmission), and 6-speed automatic transmission. Further, it also offers multiple drive modes, traction modes, and peddle shifters tailored to the personal driving experience of drivers.

Hyundai Creta 2024 Features for Interior and Exterior:

Hyundai India launched its SUV with attractive safety and standard features for added comfort. Inside, the car offers a magnetic pad, Smart wireless and Type-C charging on the front, two Type-C charging ports on the back for passengers, an Electronic Chromic Mirror, a Rear window sunshade, a smart rail system, and protected storage space. The car's interior offers a 10.25-inch fully digital cluster with TPMS, navigation system and multiple modes like normal, eco and sports driving modes. The instrument cluster also supports ten regional and two international languages for UI. The digital cockpit includes a 10.25-inch HD infotainment system, a 360-degree surround view monitor, onboard navigation with 3D maps, and 7 natural ambient sounds.

2024 Hyundai Creta Music and Related Features

For music streaming, the car offers the Jio Saavn app with a one-year free subscription and 16 OTA updates. The Bose Premium Sound has an 8-speaker system, and Jio Saavn gives a theatre-like experience. The new Hyundai comes with 70+ connected car features and future updates. Moreover, the car has 140-embedded voice commands that do not require internet to initiate. Further, the vehicle offers dual-zone automatic temperature control (DATC) with independent controls for driver and passenger. It also provides a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable seats, and voice-enabled front-ventilated seats.

The car offers comfort features. The Hyundai Creta 2024 was launched in a wide range of colour options, such as Ranger Khaki, Titan Gray Metallic, Firey Red Pearl, Robust Emerald Pearl, Atlas White, and Abyss Black Pearl. The Atlas White offers a dual-tone colour option. The car offers 19 ADAS features, 58 accessories, Land Rover Discovery Sport Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Hyundai Creta 2024 Price in India, Delivery Date and Availability

The new Creta comes is launched in India at introductory price of Rs 10,99,900. According to the report of Hindustan Times Auto, the price would go up to Rs 17,23,800 (ex-showroom). The new SUV from Hyundai will come in following trims; E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech and SX (O). The booking for the car is reportedly kept at the same token amount of Rs 25,000.

