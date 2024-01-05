New Delhi, January 5: The most anticipated Hyundai Creta 2024 will be introduced in India in January. For months, there were rumours about the car having new features and design, but now Hyundai has announced some of the features of its upcoming 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift ahead of launch. Hyundai Motor India Limited has confirmed 36 standard features, 70+ safety features, and 19 Hyundai SmartSense features.

Hyundai India recently announced Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as a new brand ambassador along with Shah Rukh Khan. Hyundai recently posted images of these Bollywood actors with its upcoming car with booking and other details. According to the report of Hindustan Times Auto, the new 2024 Creta Facelift booking is already open for customers at a token amount of Rs 25,000. Hyundai Achieves 6.9 per Cent Sales Growth, Kia Sets New Sales Records With 3.08 Million Units Sold in 2023.

Hyundai Creta 2024 Booking Open, Check Official Post on X:

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Details So Far:

According to the official website page Hyundai, the 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift will be launched with six airbags, disc-brakes for all wheels, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), SmartSense Level 2 ADAS with 19 features, 360-degree camera, and many others. Besides the safety features, the brand new 2024 Creta facelift will have a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, eight-speaker sound system by Bose, ventilated seats, upgraded eight-way powered driver seats, and previous 10.25-inch infotainment system.

As per the Hindustan Times Auto's report, the new 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift will have improved structural rigidity and energy absorption due to reinforced floor, side sill, and more. The report mentioned that unlike in 2022, when the Hyundai Creta received a 3-Star Global NCAP safety rating on a crash test, the new model will have a better score during the Bharat NCAP crash test. F1 Car Launch: Aston Martin Set To Reveal 2024 F1 Car on February 12 at Silverstone Circuit, Check More Details Here.

The new Hyundai Creta 2024 will be available in 6 mono-tone colour options: Ranger Khaki, Robust Emerald Pearl, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Abyss Black, and Titan Grey. The car will be available in two dual-tone colours: Black Roof and Atlas White. The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to begin its deliveries in January.

