New Delhi, February 23: The Hyundai Creta N Line is the upcoming car to launch soon. Hyundai India has reportedly gained popularity after launching its i20 N Line and Venue N Line in India. The company is preparing to add Hyundai Creta N Line to its N Line series. The reports said that the launch of the new Hyundai car is confirmed to be on March 11, 2024.

The new Hyundai Creta N Line is set to launch with a unique grille, larger wheels, sporty bumpers and a spoiler, according to the report by Financial Express Drive. The report said the car will be introduced in the identical Thunder Blue colour option. Hyundai India recently launched its 2024 Creta model at a starting price of Rs 10,99,900. The car was launched with features of connectivity, safety, sound and spatial artistry. Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Variant Launched; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Hyundai Creta N Line Features and Specifications (Expected)

Hyundai Creta N Line will have many new changes compared to the regular Creta model. The report said the new variant will get mechanical tweaks in the sections like exhaust, steering and suspension. As per the report by Autocar India, the new Creta N Line will be launched in blue and matte grey colour options. It further said that the car will have N Line badging and boast 18-inch wheels.

The report mentioned that the Hyundai Creta N Line will follow a sporty look and reworked design. It further highlighted that the vehicle will have a new, slimmer grille, wider air inlets and angular cuts. On the lower portion, the car is said to have a "bull bar-like element". The reports said the LED DRL arrangement and headlamps will be unchanged. Tata Nexon Dark Edition Likely To Launch Soon: Check Expected Design, Specifications and Features.

Hyundai Creta N Line Price in India (Expected)

Hyundai Creta N Line is expected to launch with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which can generate 158-160bhp power and 253Nm torque. The reports said that the car will be introduced with 6-speed manual gearbox and 7-speed DCT gearbox options. The company may launch its new Creta N Line with a similar price range as the regular Creta model; however, it is expected to be around Rs 50,000 more costlier. The expected competitors of this car are the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo and Kia Seltos X Line.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2024 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).