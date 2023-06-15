New Delhi, June 15 : The all-new Hyundai Exter SUV has been officially revealed inside out by the company before its launch in India next month. While the exterior design of the Exter was revealed earlier, Hyundai has now revealed the interior layout and design details as well.

The Hyundai Exter is going to be positioned below the Venue compact SUV, and thus will be placed in the micro SUV segment in the country against the likes of the popular Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Citroen C3. Let’s check the details. Maruti Suzuki Jimny’s Variants and Accessory Package Explained; Find Out All Key Details To Help Make Your Buying Decision.

Hyundai Exter – Official Interior Details

The soon to launch Hyundai Exter SUV’s steering wheel and dashboard design are reminiscent to that of the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura twins. Nevertheless, the new micro-SUV does come with a lot of distinctive design details including an all-black interior colour scheme. It boasts of a premium full-digital instrument cluster alongside a 4.2inch MID that are offered in a segment or two higher.

The higher variants of the Exter will be offer an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment and a patterned-effect dashboard and gear lever surround similar to the Nios and Aura. The SUV comes with circular AC vents and vent for the rear seat, and gets semi-leatherette seat upholstery, which are thought to match its exterior body colour (given the featured olive green upholstery that matches with its featured metallic khaki green exterior).

The Hyundai Exter is officially known to be coming with features like connected car tech, voice-activated commands in several languages and over-the-air (OTA) updates for infotainment and maps, while top models will additionally get in-built navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, automatic climate control, a sunroof and much more. Maruti Suzuki Engage Twin of Toyota Innova Hycross Premium MPV Preparing To Come in July; All Known Details Inside.

Hyundai Exter – Powertrain Details

The Exter will get powered by the 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that offers 83hp of power and also drives the the Venue, Nios and Aura. The engine gets paired with a 5-speed manual and an AMT automatic transmission option, while it will also power the CNG option paired to only a manual transmission.

Hyundai Exter – Launch Date & Bookings

The new Hyundai Exter SUV will be launched on July 10, while deliveries are expected to commence by end of July. The pre-launch bookings of the Exter are already underway for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2023 10:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).