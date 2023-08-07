New Delhi, August 7: Hyundai India has introduced the new Adventure edition to the lineup of its highly successful Creta and Alcazar SUVs. The Hyundai Creta Adventure edition is made available with a sole petrol engine option, while the Hyundai Alcazar Adventure Edition is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options to choose from.

The Creta already has another special edition model under its moniker – the Kight Edition, while the Adventure is the very first special edition in the Alcazar range. Let’s take a brief look at all the key details of the Adventure edition of both the SUV models. Tata Punch iCNG Launched in India; Checkout Price, Variants, Features and Powertrain Details.

Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Adventure Editions – Price, Styling Updates & Features

The new Creta Adventure edition has been priced starting at Rs 15.17 lakh, which goes up to Rs 17.89 lakh, while the Alcazar Adventure edition has been tagged starting at Rs 19.04 lakh that goes up to Rs 21.24 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India).

In terms of new features in the new special edition mode, both the SUVs offer a dashcam that is a first-in-segment feature, and also offered on the Exter and Venue N Line SUV models. The Adventure edition offers a more intimidating and tough visual appeal with a blacked-out front grille, black ‘Hyundai’ logo, blacked-out side skid plates, wing mirrors, 17-inch alloy wheels, fog lamp housings, and other exterior bits. Of Course, there are the ‘Adventure’ edition badges as well on the front fenders of the vehicles, while a new Ranger Khakhi colour option has been also introduced, which first debuted with the new Exter micro-SUV. Other body colour options on the Adventure edition, are - Atlas White, Titan Grey and Abyss Black. The Creta Adventure also gets two dual-tone options - Atlas White and Ranger Khaki with black roof, while the Alcazar Adventure is offered in dual-colour schemes - Ranger Khaki, Atlas White, and Titan Grey with black roof.

On the inside, the Adventure editions offer an all-black cabin theme with Sage Green inserts scattered on the dash and upholstery, while there are also silver foot pedals and special mats. Toyota Unveils the First Land Cruiser with Hybrid Power; Checkout the Iconic SUV’s New Versions, Expected Market Launch and More.

Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Adventure Edition – Powertrain Options

The Hyundai Creta Adventure edition is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that offers 115hp of max power and 144Nm of peak torque and paired to a 6-speed manual transmission and CVT option.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Alcazar Adventure edition is offered with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 160hp and 253Nm, and the 1.5-litre diesel engine generation 116hp and 250Nm. There are a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and a 6-speed automatic transmission options available depending on the engine type.

