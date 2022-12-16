New Delhi, December 16 : India’s biggest motor show, the Auto Expo was missed greatly this year as greater importance was given to combat the pandemic. Hence, after enthralling the Indian auto enthusiasts last in 2020, the Indian Auto Expo is going to be held in January 2023 and the car majors are already prepared with their intended new launches and showcases at the auto show.

Being one of the leading car manufacturers operating in India, Hyundai Motor India will be showcasing a number of its car models at the Auto Expo 2023. Here are some of the star showcases from the house of this South Korean auto giant at the upcoming Auto Expo.

Hyundai Cars To Debut in India At Auto Expo 2023 :

1. Hyundai IoniQ 5

Hyundai has already announced about the arrival of the globally popular Ioniq 5 EV in India. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV will come to India as ac Completely Broken Down (CKD) Unit to keep its price under check. Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV: Bookings in India Start Soon, Find Specs, Price and Details Here.

It would come with premium exterior and interior features and probably with two battery pack choices. It will offer around 305 hp of power along with 605 hp of torque and FWD and all-four-wheel drive options. This EV has a claimed range of 481 km.

2. Hyundai Kona Facelift

The Kona is the first EV in India from the house of Hyundai. While the Hyundai Kona EV was launched in India back in 2019, its updated model was unveiled globally in 2020. Now India is expected to receive the refreshed Kona in 2023 post its official Indian debut at Auto Expo.

The electric SUV is expected to be offered in two powertrains options - a 136hp electric motor paired with a 39.2kWh battery that would provide a 304km rang and a 204hp engine coupled with a 64kWh battery and to offer a 483km range. The Kona facelift is expected to cost in the range of Rs 26 lakh. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift Spotted Testing on Indian Roads, Find Out Interesting Details Here.

3. Hyundai Creta Facelift

Hyundai is expected to announce the launch of the much-awaited facelift version of the very popular Hyundai Creta mid-sized SUV. The Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to get major cosmetic updates alongside a handful of added features.

The refreshed Creta is not expected to get any under the hood changes and will continue to get powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines options and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill choice paired with the current transmission options.

