New Delhi, December 29 : South Korean auto giant Hyundai is preparing to showcase a slew of cars and launch its flagship Ioniq 5 EV at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. At this grand auto show, Hyundai is also expected to make the global debut of the new generation Verna premium sedan.

The all-new Hyundai Verna’s test prototypes have been spotted on quite a few occasions indicating imminent global debut of this premium mid-size sedan.

Despite the steep demand decline of the five-seater sedans due to the advent of the SUVs, the Honda City and Hyundai Verna are still very popular in the market. The Verna is still the second best-selling car in its own segment and its sales numbers are definitely expected to rise post the launch of a new-gen model. Read on to know all details. Auto Expo 2023: From Kia EV9 to MG Air EV, Six Amazing EVs That Are Expected To Charm at India's Biggest Auto Show.

2023 New Generation Hyundai Verna Sedan – Specs & Launch Details :

The new-gen Verna flaunts a radical design compared to its predecessor. Its styling draws inspiration from the Elantra and the new Sonata models of the global markets in-line with the company’s stunning Sensuous Sporty design philosophy.

The new-gen sedan has grown in size offering more space, while it looks much sportier than its predecessor with an all-new front fascia styling with a new bold grille, sleek and heavily stylized headlights, wider air intake, while it gets a notchback roofline, a full-stretch LED tail lights and a sculpted boot lid.

On the inside, again there’s radical change, featuring premium design and up-class features. It will get a layered dashboard styling, a floating touchscreen integrated infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, powered seats, an all-digital instrument cluster, wireless charger and much more. It is still not known whether the car will come with ADAS or not. Honda To Launch Two New SUVs To Compete Against Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Others; Check Details.

When its under the hood specs are concerned, a 1.5-litre petrol motor will offer the 115 PS, while a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol that will replace the 1.0-litre turbo petrol will offer 160 PS of max power.

The next generation Hyundai Verna is likely to be launched in the Indian car market and available for sale in the March-April period of 2023. It is expected to draw more attention of the customers with its radical new styling and much more premium appeal.

